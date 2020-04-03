|
Jeffrey K. Klingbeil, MD
Menasha -
Jeffrey K. Klingbeil, 56 of Menasha, Wisconsin went to his heavenly home on Wednesday, April 1st, 2020, due to an unfortunate accident.
Born February 29, 1964, he was the son of late Karl and Judith (Stevens) Klingbeil of Tigerton, Wisconsin.
Jeff was a skilled general and colorectal surgeon with Fox Valley Surgical Associates in Appleton, Wisconsin for 23 years. His hard work, compassion, and concern were apparent to the people who were under his care. He had a wonderful sense of humor and ability to make comfortable conversations with people he just met. His acts of generosity were known to many including supporting his church, Our Saviour's Lutheran in Appleton, and an organization dear to his heart, Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.
A loving father and husband, Jeffrey constantly tried to bring a smile to everyone's face. He was considered "one of the kids" due to his goofy nature. He made sure to keep everyone laughing and on their toes. His gentle, selfless heart was obvious as he always put family first. He will forever be remembered for his devotion and love for his family.
He is survived by his wife, Diane M. Klingbeil and their three children, Christian (Kelly) Klingbeil of Milwaukee, Sarah (Alex) Eisch of Menasha, and Justin Klingbeil of Green Bay. He is also survived by his sister Pam (Ben) Gast, and brothers Bryon (Xixi), Eric, Kurt (Shawn), and Kevin Klingbeil, along with nine nieces and nephews, and many friends.
Due to present day health concerns, there will be a memorial service scheduled at a later date upon the lifting of state and local restrictions.
In lieu of flowers and donations to the family, we ask that donations in Jeffrey's name be sent to his church, Our Saviour's Lutheran of Appleton at http://oslc-appleton.org/giving-serving/ or Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation - Northeast Wisconsin Chapter at https://www.jdrf.org/newisconsin/.
For more information or to share a memory of Dr. Klingbeil, please visit www.wichmannfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020