1/1
Jeffrey L. Quick
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jeffrey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jeffrey L. Quick

Larsen - Jeffrey "Jeff" Quick, age 68, passed away peacefully on Nov. 6, 2020 to complications from Covid-19, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Appleton. He was born on June 26, 1952 in Neenah, son of the late Lester and Edna Quick.

Jeff graduated from Neenah High School and worked for the Neenah Foundry for 20 years and then retired from Essity North America as a Millwright in 2018 after 28 years of employment.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, maintaining his hunting land and doing anything that was outside. "Bring on those football games" it didn't matter who was playing.

Jeff married his wife, Faith, of 36 years, and made a blended family. His kids and grandkids meant the world to him. He would do anything with them and anything for them.

He was loved by many friends and family members. Jeff volunteered at Habitat for Humanity Restore twice a week and enjoyed his second family.

He will be missed by his wife, Faith; children: Jacy (David) Park, David (Becky) Quick, Michael DeBraal Jr, Nicole (Michael) Schultz; grandchildren: Devon, Bryce and Hailey Schultz, Kaitlyn, Brooke and Paige DeBraal, Makena Quick; brothers: Clay (Jean) Quick, Terry Quick; and sisters: Mickey and Dee.

No service will be held at this time.

Special thanks to the St. E's "Fremont 2 Staff" for all their compassion and care for Jeff when we couldn't be there.

Jeff was an "all-around" nice guy.

"I will hold you in my heart - until I can hold you in heaven." Love, Faith

Westgor Funeral Home

205 W. Doty Ave. Neenah 722-7151

Condolences: www. westgorfuneralhomes.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home
205 W. Doty Avenue
Neenah, WI 54956
920-722-7151
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

5 entries
November 12, 2020
My deepest sympathy goes out to Jeff's family. I worked with him for many years at WTM. He was a very
Nice guy. May he R.I.P.
Pam Leopold
Coworker
November 11, 2020
Jeff was great guy, always helpful. Prayers to family
Harry Root
Coworker
November 9, 2020
Jeff was a great neighbor and friend. He will be missed by many of his family and friends. Our sincere condolences go out to Faith and the entire family.
Richard & Carol Sedo
Friend
November 9, 2020
Great guy, my prayers are with family. Jeff was person who would help anyone.
Harry Root
Coworker
November 8, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. Our thoughts are with your family during this difficult time.
Aaron Schultz and Family
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved