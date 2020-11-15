Jeffrey L. Quick
Larsen - Jeffrey "Jeff" Quick, age 68, passed away peacefully on Nov. 6, 2020 to complications from Covid-19, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Appleton. He was born on June 26, 1952 in Neenah, son of the late Lester and Edna Quick.
Jeff graduated from Neenah High School and worked for the Neenah Foundry for 20 years and then retired from Essity North America as a Millwright in 2018 after 28 years of employment.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, maintaining his hunting land and doing anything that was outside. "Bring on those football games" it didn't matter who was playing.
Jeff married his wife, Faith, of 36 years, and made a blended family. His kids and grandkids meant the world to him. He would do anything with them and anything for them.
He was loved by many friends and family members. Jeff volunteered at Habitat for Humanity Restore twice a week and enjoyed his second family.
He will be missed by his wife, Faith; children: Jacy (David) Park, David (Becky) Quick, Michael DeBraal Jr, Nicole (Michael) Schultz; grandchildren: Devon, Bryce and Hailey Schultz, Kaitlyn, Brooke and Paige DeBraal, Makena Quick; brothers: Clay (Jean) Quick, Terry Quick; and sisters: Mickey and Dee.
No service will be held at this time.
Special thanks to the St. E's "Fremont 2 Staff" for all their compassion and care for Jeff when we couldn't be there.
Jeff was an "all-around" nice guy.
"I will hold you in my heart - until I can hold you in heaven." Love, Faith
