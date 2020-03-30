|
Jeffrey R. Verhagen
Appleton - Jeffrey R. Verhagen, age 68, died on March 27, 2020 of natural causes at his home in Appleton, Wisconsin. He was born on October 7, 1951, the son of Michael and June (Zornow) Verhagen. He resided in the Fox River Valley all of his life. He was a graduate of St. Therese parochial school, Appleton East High School, and Fox Valley Technical Institute (now FVTC). He had been primarily employed at Lawrence University in food service for many years until he became committed to the fulltime care of his brother "Teddy".
Jeff is survived by his son Ryan Verhagen and daughter-in-law Suzanne; grandson Asher Verhagen; step-grandchildren Ross, Adeline, and Simon Pumplun; sister Mary Rapp; brothers David (Sharon), Steven, Theodore, and Joseph (Micki) Verhagen; sister-in-law Bonnie (Lyle) Malliet; nieces and nephews, Lee, Lori, Greg, Chris, Jamie, Bill, Holly, Nick and Samantha; special uncle Ray Schmidt; former wife, Nancy Verhagen; and many Verhagen and Zornow cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Michael L. Verhagen; sisters Nancy Vernette and Catherine "Katie" Verhagen, brother-in-law Ken Rapp, and nephew Scott Ebben.
Due to the current restrictions, a memorial celebration will take place at a later date.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020