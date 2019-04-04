|
|
Jeffrey S. Breyer
Oshkosh - Jeffrey Stuart Breyer, age 59, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at his home in Oshkosh. Jeff was born on December 19, 1959 in Appleton to Dr. Keith and Marlys "Marcy" Breyer. He graduated from Hortonville High School, and then proudly served his country in the US Marine Corps., serving in Panama. After his service in the Marines, Jeff worked at Central Paper/IPG until his health forced his retirement. Jeff enjoyed watching the Green Bay Packers, the Brewers, restoring old cars, especially his 1961 T-Bird, camping, hunting, fishing and bowling. He loved listening to music. He was our family storyteller. He loved to reminisce and could tell us all stories from 50+ years ago with incredible detail. Jeff loved to laugh about the old days. His wonderful sense of humor brightened our days. We will miss our family comedian dearly!
Jeff is survived by his mother, Marcy, Hortonville; the longtime love of his life, Vicki Van Oudenhoven, whom he considered his wife; children, Ryan Breyer (fiancé Sara); step-children, Scot (Miki), Julie and Andrew (Lisa); brother, Michael (Frances) Breyer and their children, Amanda (Brian) Marx and their son Jacob, and Emily Breyer; sister, Dawn (Luke) Olk and their children, Jared (Katye) Olk, and their children, Shaylee Jo and Gavin, Jamen Olk (Christy), Collin Olk (Aria) and his pets, whom he considered his grandchildren, Buddy, Smoky, Gingersnappy and Lucy He is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Jeff was preceded in death by his father, Keith in 2000.
The funeral service for Jeff will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Borchardt Moder Funeral Home in Hortonville. Visitation will take place at the funeral home from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service. Mark Peters will be officiating. Interment will be in South Medina Cemetery at a later date. Full military rites will be held.
The family would like to thank the VA and the caregivers at Parkview Health Center.
In lieu of flowers a memorial fund will be established.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Apr. 4, 2019