Jeffrey Scott Schramm
Kaukauna - Jeff S. Schramm, age 59, of Kaukauna, passed away on May 16, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer.
Memorial services will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, May 20, 2019, at the Verkuilen-Van Deurzen Family Funeral Home FREEDOM LOCATION, N3972 Columbia Ave., Freedom. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Monday from 3:00 p.m. until the time of the services. In lieu of flowers, a memorial is being established in Jeff's name. For online condolences, please visit www.verkuilenfh.com.
A complete obituary will be in Sunday's edition.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on May 18, 2019