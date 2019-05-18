Services
Verkuilen-Van Deurzen Family Funeral Home
N3972 Columbia Ave
Freedom, WI 54131
(920) 788-3321
Visitation
Monday, May 20, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Verkuilen-Van Deurzen Family Funeral Home
N3972 Columbia Ave
Freedom, WI 54131
Memorial service
Monday, May 20, 2019
7:00 PM
Verkuilen-Van Deurzen Family Funeral Home
N3972 Columbia Ave
Freedom, WI 54131
Jeffrey Scott Schramm


Jeffrey Scott Schramm Obituary
Jeffrey Scott Schramm

Kaukauna - Jeff S. Schramm, age 59, of Kaukauna, passed away on May 16, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Memorial services will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, May 20, 2019, at the Verkuilen-Van Deurzen Family Funeral Home FREEDOM LOCATION, N3972 Columbia Ave., Freedom. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Monday from 3:00 p.m. until the time of the services. In lieu of flowers, a memorial is being established in Jeff's name. For online condolences, please visit www.verkuilenfh.com.

A complete obituary will be in Sunday's edition.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on May 18, 2019
