Jeffrey William Rhodes



On June 28, 2020, Jeffrey Rhodes, age 55, passed away quietly and unexpectedly.



Jeff was born May 13, 1965, at St. Elizabeth's Hospital in Appleton, WI. He was the eldest son to Gladys and William Rhodes. He learned to hunt and fish with his Dad; thus beginning a lifelong passion as an outdoorsman. Jeff shared his life with his love, Carol Herminath. Together they shared dreams of owning wooded land and building their dream home. Jeff was employed as a maintenance mechanic at Tyson Foods and previously at Steel King in New London, WI. Jeff's other passions included deer hunting, flying airplanes and parachuting, building a mega computer, snowmobiling, boating, making potica, watching movies and Packer games. He loved working in his garage and tinkering.



Jeff's strength through life's many trials has been unsurpassed. Jeff was always generous with his time, money, possessions, and his heart. Jeff's ties and love for his family remained deep through the separation of miles and absence.



Jeff is preceded in death by his father Bill Rhodes and niece, Joanna Harrell. He is survived by his significant other Carol Herminath; his mother, Gladys 'Gigi' Rhodes; his sister, Suzette (Rhodes) Harrell; his brothers Timothy Rhodes and Douglas Rhodes; his children, Michael Kopp, Daniel Wolgamont, Rachelle Stringer, and Joey Smalley; and one grandchild.



Jeff was a quiet, simple life loving man, Jeff requested no big fanfare, no memorials or ceremonies. Friends and family will be gathering at 1 pm on Friday, July 3rd at Calumet County Park to celebrate Jeff's life. It is with respect we lovingly follow his wishes and just say good-bye. You are already greatly missed. We love you, Jeff!









