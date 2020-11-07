Jennfier Pagel
Menasha - Jennifer L. Pagel, age 41 of Menasha, passed away suddenly Monday, November 2, 2020. She was born July 19, 1979 to James Olszewski and Julie (Olson) Nackers in Neenah and was a 1997 graduate of Menasha High School. Jenny then went on to receive her Bachelor's degree from the University of Minnesota and her Master's in Social Work from Lakeland University.
Jenny was an employee of Lakeland Care District in Oshkosh, where she acted as a constant champion for those who lacked the same opportunities afforded to others. She was a political advocate and was always pushing people to vote! She spent years volunteering her time at the Boys' and Girls' Brigade, and as a Girl Scout Leader. Jenny was smart enough to do anything with her life, but she chose to spend her time in the service of others. She saw the good in all people. She believed that with kindness and effort, one could make the world a better place, and she proved that every day she was in our lives.
Jenny was a compassionate person, with a warm smile and a ready ear. She was also straight forward and pragmatic, a master at telling people what they needed to hear, even when it was not easy, and then being there to help and inspire. She was a best friend and a loving daughter to her mother. She was a rock for her father as they battled a shared medical condition, leaning on each other for support. Jenny was the rare person who would truly, selflessly give of herself to others.
Jenny was creative, funny, sarcastic, and cynical in the best way. She found something amusing in every situation. Laughter was like breath to her. She was never without a funny anecdote that would make you laugh and brighten your day. Nobody has ever so enjoyed the precious quirks of her children. Spending time with Jenny was uplifting and good for one's soul.
Jenny was the ultimate cool mom. She was an amazing cook, a true artist with her crochet needles, and she listened to heavy metal. Hers was the "neighborhood house", where her children and their friends were always welcome to hang out. She loved her children and her husband. She relished every minute spent together as a family, watching the kids experience new things and go on new adventures.
Jenny will be sadly missed by her entire family. The life she built was filled with love and with laughter that will echo loudly, and endure through the years, in the hearts of her children.
Jenny is survived by her husband, Tony; by their three children: Lucille, Maxwell, and Elias; by her father, James "OJ" (Sara) Olszewski; her mother, Julie (Gene) Nackers; by her siblings: Jay (Tina) Olszewski; Jeremy (Jamie) Olszewski; Jacy Olszewski; and Chad (Alicia) Nackers; and by her maternal grandfather, Larry Olson; as well as by her paternal grandmother, Jeanette Olszewski. She is also survived by her very special Uncle Scott (John), and her nieces and nephews whom she cherished: Kendall, Logan, Ethan, Madison, Jack, Paige, Jonah and Juniper. Tony's parents, Bob (Vicki) Pagel and Linda Pagel, also survive as do many other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandmother, Betty Olson; by her paternal grandfather, Chester Olszewski; and by her aunt and uncle, Cindy and Kevin Bubolz.
Due to COVID restrictions, Jenny's family will be holding a private family gathering and will plan a celebration of her life at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund will be established in Jenny's name.
