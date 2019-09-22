|
Jennie P. Evilsizor
Appleton, Wisconsin - Jennie Pauline Evilsizor, age 90, of Appleton, Wisconsin passed away peacefully on Friday, September 20, 2019 at Care Partners, Appleton.
Jennie was born on August 21, 1929 in West Liberty, Ohio to the late Harry and Susie (Clem) Williams. She was united in marriage to Paul Evilsizor and together they enjoyed over 50 years of marriage, until Paul's death in 1997.
In her spare time Jennie enjoyed traveling with Paul (having visited all 50 states), laughing, fishing, telling good jokes, dancing and playing cards. She enjoyed being surrounded by family and friends, being fortunate enough to have recently celebrated her 90th birthday with them. Jennie will always be remembered for her keen sense of humor.
Jennie is survived by her children, Jeanne (Steve) Scholzen, Donna Ferg, Diane (Ross) Borchardt and Jeff Evilsizor; grandchildren, Aarick (friend Karen)Danielson, Melissa (Mike) McHale, Jaime (Adam) Martinez, Jeffrey (friend Veronika) Ferg, Jenifer (Justin) Desmond, Brian (Vonna) Scholzen, Jill (Mario) Martinez, Ben (Nicole) Borchardt, Andy ( Mary Jo) Borchardt, Luke (Liz) Borchardt, Chrissy (Jason) Boysel, Jean Evilsizor, Jarrod (Jill) Evilsizor and J.P. Evilsizor; several great-grandchildren and great-great-granchildren; sisters, Mary, Lucy and Joan; numerous other family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her son, Kenny Evilsizor.
A Memorial Service will be held for Jennie at 7 PM on Friday, September 27, 2019 at Wichmann Funeral Home-Tri-County Chapel, 1592 Oneida St. Menasha, WI 54952. Family and friends may visit at the funeral home from 5 PM until the time of service.
Jennie's family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Care Partners for their wonderful care of their mother.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Sept. 22 to Sept. 25, 2019