Services
Wichmann Tri-County Chapel
1592 Oneida St.
Menasha, WI 54952
(920) 831-9905
Resources
More Obituaries for Jennie Evilsizor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jennie P. Evilsizor

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jennie P. Evilsizor Obituary
Jennie P. Evilsizor

Appleton, Wisconsin - Jennie Pauline Evilsizor, age 90, of Appleton, Wisconsin passed away peacefully on Friday, September 20, 2019 at Care Partners, Appleton.

Jennie was born on August 21, 1929 in West Liberty, Ohio to the late Harry and Susie (Clem) Williams. She was united in marriage to Paul Evilsizor and together they enjoyed over 50 years of marriage, until Paul's death in 1997.

In her spare time Jennie enjoyed traveling with Paul (having visited all 50 states), laughing, fishing, telling good jokes, dancing and playing cards. She enjoyed being surrounded by family and friends, being fortunate enough to have recently celebrated her 90th birthday with them. Jennie will always be remembered for her keen sense of humor.

Jennie is survived by her children, Jeanne (Steve) Scholzen, Donna Ferg, Diane (Ross) Borchardt and Jeff Evilsizor; grandchildren, Aarick (friend Karen)Danielson, Melissa (Mike) McHale, Jaime (Adam) Martinez, Jeffrey (friend Veronika) Ferg, Jenifer (Justin) Desmond, Brian (Vonna) Scholzen, Jill (Mario) Martinez, Ben (Nicole) Borchardt, Andy ( Mary Jo) Borchardt, Luke (Liz) Borchardt, Chrissy (Jason) Boysel, Jean Evilsizor, Jarrod (Jill) Evilsizor and J.P. Evilsizor; several great-grandchildren and great-great-granchildren; sisters, Mary, Lucy and Joan; numerous other family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her son, Kenny Evilsizor.

A Memorial Service will be held for Jennie at 7 PM on Friday, September 27, 2019 at Wichmann Funeral Home-Tri-County Chapel, 1592 Oneida St. Menasha, WI 54952. Family and friends may visit at the funeral home from 5 PM until the time of service.

Jennie's family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Care Partners for their wonderful care of their mother.

To leave a special memory or condolences for Jennie's family, please visit wichmannfuneralhomes.com.

logo


logo




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Sept. 22 to Sept. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jennie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wichmann Tri-County Chapel
Download Now
postcrescent