Services
St John the Baptist Church
2597 Glendale Ave
Green Bay, WI 54313
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
St. John the Baptist Church
2597 Glendale Ave
Green Bay, WI
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
12:00 PM
St. John the Baptist Church
2597 Glendale Ave
Green Bay, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jennifer Siebers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jennifer Lynn (Kropp) Siebers


1972 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jennifer Lynn (Kropp) Siebers Obituary
Jennifer Lynn (Kropp) Siebers passed Sunday, June 16, 2019 under the care of family; her friend, Mike Henry; and Hospice.

She was born on December 12, 1972 and was the daughter of Linda Jenquine and Robert Kropp. She graduated from Appleton East High School, then went onto college in Wausau, WI. Jennifer always wore a big welcoming smile, and with her friendly personality she never met a stranger. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Jennifer is survived by daughters, Abigail Siebers, Elizabeth Siebers; former husband, Jeff Siebers; a sister, Sarah (Kropp) Dougherty; nephew, Koen Dougherty; mother, Linda Jenquine; two half-brothers, Jesse Kropp, Henry Kropp (Becky); stepmother, Patricia (LeMere) Kropp; grandmother, Margaret Kropp; aunts, Susan Gilson (Wayne), Sandra Sheedy (Mark), Laurie Shepardson (Guy); dear friend, Michael Henry, as well as many other family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Robert Kropp; grandfather, Merlin Kropp; grandparents, Marvin and Elsie Jenquine; and cousin, Tyler Sheedy.

A memorial celebration of Jennifer's life will be at St. John the Baptist Church, 2597 Glendale Ave, Green Bay, WI 54313 at 12:00pm on Friday, June 28, 2019. The family will be receiving friends prior to the service from 10am-12pm at the church.



Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on June 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
postcrescent