Jerald "Jerry" Schmidt
Shiocton - Jerald R. Schmidt, "Jerry" age 73, passed away on Tuesday, August 20, 2019. He was born on May 18, 1946, son of Roger and Deloris (Winterfeldt) Schmidt. He served his country in the U.S. Army from 1967 until 1968 in the Vietnam War in the 18th Military Police Brigade as a Sentry Dog Handler. He continued his service in the Army Reserves until January 1, 1973. Jerry was united in marriage to Marie Spaulding on July 13, 1991 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Black Creek.
Jerry owned and operated Dream Homes Inc. Besides the home building business, he owned and managed multiple rental properties. Jerry also was co-owner of Paper Valley Reality in Greenville until his retirement. In 2003 Jerry donated and named the property, which is now known as Farmers Park in the Town of Ellington.
Jerry is survived by his wife Marie; mother Deloris; sons: Sandy (Sheila), Bradley (Sony), Todd (Jacque), Ryan (Carrie); daughters, Amy Liebergen (special friend Todd Tickler) and Melissa Vandyacht (Tina Peterson); siblings, Candee Bruns, Shirley (Dennis) Young and Julie (Sam) Sommers; grandchildren: Brittany, Samantha (Cullen), Aliyah, Brianna (Nick), Ashley (Andrew), Haley, Sandy Jr., Josh (Amanda), Eli, Gabe, Addi and Kara; great-grandchildren: Ethan, Lilly, Jackson, Oscar and Estella Marie due in October 12, 2019. He is further survived by brother in-laws and sister in-laws: Lenny (Sue) Clausen, Dick (Mary) Clausen, Bill (Barb) Clausen, David Clausen; sister in-law and brother in-law Dawn Spaulding and Thurman Gills and also nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father Roger Schmidt.
Funeral services for Jerry will be held on Monday, August 26, 2019 at Borchardt & Moder Funeral Home in Shiocton with Rev. Greg Watling officiating. Visitation will be held on Monday at the funeral home from 2:00 pm until the time of service. Full military honors will follow.
The family would like to thank St. Elizabeth ICU Critical Care Unit and the John H. Bradley VA Clinic in Appleton.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Aug. 23, 2019