Jerald West
Appleton - Jerald Lee West, 71 of Appleton. Beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and uncle passed away unexpectedly on Sunday February 24, 2019 at ThedaCare Appleton from health complications.
Jerry was born on December 16, 1947 to the late Pete and Helen (Ebelt) West in Appleton where he was a life-long resident. He proudly served his country for 4 years during the Korean War. On February 13, 1976 he married Mary Coffey at St Therese Catholic Church. They shared 43 wonderful years together. He worked at Appleton papers for 35 years before retiring in 2003. Jerry loved spending time with his family. In his younger years he enjoyed camping with family and friends, playing cards with Uncle Dick and Uncle Lenny at the campground, and fishing with his wife. He had a great sense of humor and loved telling stories of old times passed. He enjoyed picnics at High Cliff and watching the boats at the marina. Grandpa loved having dinner dates with his granddaughter Alexa. Jerry enjoyed old cars, puzzles, and watching Jeopardy.
Jerry is survived by his wife Mary, daughter Tina (Paul) Balthazor and granddaughter Alexa West, son Tim (Andrea) and grandson Harper, all of Appleton. One sister Shirley Brouillard, 2 brothers Tom(Marion) West, Harry (Diane) West, sister-in law Joyce West, sisters-in law Sheila Coffey and Judi Thiessen and friend Mitsue Sparks, god-daughter Pam Wilda and god-son Andy Vandenburg, special cousin Deb Vandenburg, and many numerous nieces and nephews, his cat KC and grand dog Lucy. Also special family friends: Ole and Sharon Olson and Joe and Shirley Wickesberg.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Carl (Vera) West, Dick West, sister Bonnie (Jerry) Zapp, brother-in law Ray Brouillard and life-long friend Lenny Wyers.
Memorial Service will be held on Monday March 4, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Valley Funeral Home - 2211 North Richmond Street, Appleton Wisconsin, 54911. Visitation will be held on Monday March 4, 2019 from 11:00 AM until the hour of service at the Funeral Home.
Our family would like to thank Dr. Szabo and nurse/cousin Amanda Vandenburg for their excellent care of Jerry. Phil Garwood from Humana for his friendship and guidance, to Dr. Polka and nurses Caitlin and Danielle at ThedaCare Appleton ER for their kindness and compassion shown to us during our time of need. Tim and Tina would also like to thank our Mom for her loyalty and devotion in taking care of Dad these past few years and to Alexa for always being there for Grandpa and Grandma whenever needed. We love you dad. You may be gone, but you will be forever loved and in our hearts.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Feb. 27, 2019