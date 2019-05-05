Services
Wichmann Funeral Home
537 North Superior Street
Appleton, WI 54911
(920) 739-1231
Visitation
Friday, May 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Wichmann Funeral Home
537 North Superior Street
Appleton, WI 54911
Visitation
Saturday, May 11, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Matthew Evangelical Lutheran Church
129 S. Mason Street
Appleton, WI
Service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Matthew Evangelical Lutheran Church
129 S. Mason Street
Appleton, WI
Entombment
Monday, May 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Mound Cemetery
Racine, WI
Appleton - Jerelyn Louise (Dobratz Hanson) Kloehn, "Jere", age 79, went to be with her Lord on May 1, 2019, from home with her family present after a courageous battle with metastatic breast cancer. A service of Thanksgiving and Victory for Jere will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, May 11, 2019, at St. Matthew Evangelical Lutheran Church, located at 129 S. Mason Street in Appleton with Rev. Jonathan Kuske officiating. Family and friends are invited to gather at the Wichmann Funeral Home, 537 N. Superior Street in Appleton from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM on Friday, May 10, and again at the church on Saturday, from 9:00 AM until the time of the service. Entombment and committal will be held at Mound Cemetery in Racine on Monday, May 13, at 10:00 AM. Memorials may be made to St. Matthew Evangelical Lutheran Church in Appleton.

Jere's smile was always present and never faded - Rejoice and be glad, because great is your reward in heaven. Matthew 5:12a.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on May 5, 2019
