Menasha - Jeremiah David Mark Hansmann-Hendricks, infant son of Anna Hansmann and Terrell Hendricks, passed away from a chromosomal disorder on Tuesday, February 12, 2019, with his family by his side. He is survived by his parents; maternal grandparents: Mark and Colleen Hansmann; and paternal grandmother, Ann Monroe. He is further survived by his great grandparents, aunts, uncles, great aunts, great uncles, and cousins. Private services will be held. A memorial fund for Jeremiah has been established.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Feb. 24, 2019