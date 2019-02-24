Services
Brettschneider-Trettin-Nickel Funeral Chapel
606 North Oneida St.
Appleton, WI 54911
(920) 733-7383
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeremiah Hansmann-Hendricks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeremiah David Mark Hansmann-Hendricks

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jeremiah David Mark Hansmann-Hendricks Obituary
Menasha - Jeremiah David Mark Hansmann-Hendricks, infant son of Anna Hansmann and Terrell Hendricks, passed away from a chromosomal disorder on Tuesday, February 12, 2019, with his family by his side. He is survived by his parents; maternal grandparents: Mark and Colleen Hansmann; and paternal grandmother, Ann Monroe. He is further survived by his great grandparents, aunts, uncles, great aunts, great uncles, and cousins. Private services will be held. A memorial fund for Jeremiah has been established.

logo




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Feb. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now