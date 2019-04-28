|
|
Jeremy Charles Thiel, 32, passed away March 28, 2019 at Mayo Clinic Hospital in Rochester, MN from complications of Metastatic Gastric Adenocarcinoma.
Born in Neenah, Wisconsin, September 18, 1986, to Charles and Kathleen (Stickney)Thiel. Jeremy graduated from Menasha High School in 2005. After graduation he moved to Livingston, Montana. He started building homes. He then started working for an electrical company, whom offered him a chance to go on to school to become an electrician. He went to night school, while working full time. After completing school he worked in many different places. He settled in Minot, North Dakota working as an electrician.
Jeremy loved bowling, golfing, fishing, and going to stock car races. He was teaching his boys to do what he loved.
Jeremy is survived by his fiancée, Ashlee Eddy, and their son Channing Thiel, Ashlee' son, Mattix Eddy, whom Jeremy has helped raise since he was a baby, his father,Charles Thiel, his mother and stepfather Kathleen and Curt Ofenbeck, his brother Jonathan (Kristy) Thiel, and his two nieces Abby and Ava Thiel, stepbrother Tim Ofenbeck, numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and many friends.
Jeremy was preceded in death by his grandparents.
Jeremy loved life, and everyone he met. He was a very giving person and will be missed by many.
A celebration of life will be held for Jeremy's Wisconsin Family and Friends, on May 4, 2019 in the Green Room, at Sabre Lanes, 1330 Midway Rd, Menasha, WI. from 11am-3pm.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Apr. 28, 2019