|
|
Jerome "Jim" Donald Peters
Greenville - Jerome "Jim" Donald Peters, 92, of Greenville, passed away peacefully September 27, 2019, at Living Tree Estates one month before his 93rd birthday.
Jim was born on the home farm in Greenville on October 20, 1926, son of the late Arnold & Selma (Krueger) Peters. Jim graduated from the 8th grade from Pleasant Corners School in Greenville.
Jim was a life-long, faithful member of Immanuel Lutheran Church where he was baptized & confirmed.
Jim married Georgian E. (Drury) Peters on August 13, 1949 and celebrated 58 years of marriage until her death in 2007.
Jim proudly served his country in the U.S. Army in the Korean War from 11/21/51 thru 10/30/53.
Jim worked many years at various jobs including Soo Line Railroad, milk hauler for Morning Glory, and Miller Electric, where he retired and moved to northern Wisconsin for a number of years before returning to the Greenville area.
Jim was also a Greenville Volunteer firefighter, fire inspector, active member of the Greenville Civic Club & Amvets Post 30-Greenville.
Jim is survived by his three children: Sue (Jeff) Griesbach, Barb (Tom) Witt, and Mike (Cindy) Peters, all from the Greenville area. He is survived by eight grandchildren: Adam (Jennie), Autumn (Ben), Abby, Andy (Gina), Alex (Paige), Jeff (Becky), Matt, Samantha (Kurt); step-grandchildren: Adam, Amanda (Craig). Jim is further survived by 13 great-grandchildren; brother-in-law & sisters-in-law: Marty (Nancy) Drury & Juanita Drury; special friend Ginny Peters & her loving family, along with nieces, nephews & many friends.
Jim was preceded in death by brothers & sisters-in-laws Orville (Irene) Peters, Kenneth (Carol) Peters, brother-in-law Donald Drury.
Funeral service for Jim will be at Immanuel Lutheran Church, W7265 School Rd., Greenville, WI, Thursday, October 3, 2019 at 11:30 a.m., with Pastor John Qualmann officiating. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. until 11:15 a.m. Full military honors to follow.
The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to the staff at Living Tree Estates. Also, special thanks to Heartland Hospice for their compassionate care for Jim & his family.
In lieu of flowers a memorial donation can be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church, Greenville, WI.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Sept. 29, 2019