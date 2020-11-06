Jerome "Jerry" DulskiNeenah - Jerome "Jerry" Dulski, 90, of Neenah, WI, passed away peacefully on November 3, 2020.Grandpa was born in Chicago, IL to Edward and Jane Dulski on September 10, 1930. His parents were originally from the Waupaca area and the family settled back in Waupaca in the early 40's where Grandpa attended a one room school in the Town of Belmont through 8th grade and then attended Waupaca High School.Grandpa met the love of his life, Beverly Hoppe in Waupaca and they were married on August 18, 1951 in Heffron, WI at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. That same year, Grandpa & Grandma settled in Neenah when Grandpa found a job at Kimberly Clark Lakeview Mill. He was accepted into the apprenticeship program and was employed there as an electrician until his retirement at age 62. Grandpa & Grandma were also long-time members of St. Gabriel Parish in Neenah.Their home in Neenah is where they raised their four children: Mark, LuAnn, Bonnie & Julie. The family enjoyed traveling together for summer vacations, first by going to the farm in Waupaca, then road trips across the United States. On their 25th wedding anniversary they traveled to Hawaii and later in life, they traveled with friends; Rita & Ray Gischia and Joe & Delores Wild, to many places including Europe. They even took dance lessons and danced the polka and waltz at local establishments. Although Neenah was their home, Waupaca was their home away from home, spending many weekends at "the trailer" from spring to fall.When in Waupaca, you would find Grandpa using his Ford Jubilee tractor, tinkering, and always involving anyone willing, including all the kids, in his endless passions. Flower gardens (he loved those Glads!), vegetables (pick the radishes & carrots, give a quick swipe on the "clean" jeans, cut a chunk off for a good ole taste test!), apples in the fall (same taste tests on those "clean" jeans and looking at the color of the seeds), picking hay, tilling, picking up wood and brush and so much more. He especially made sure he completed the weekend ritual, giving any of the kids a ride around the property hitched up in a wagon on the back of the tractor. That tractor was a staple in Grandpa's life. His green thumb and hard work did not stop in Waupaca. He had beautiful rose bushes at home in Neenah, however, he cut down that darn tree in the front yard as the leaves were a nuisance!Grandpa even went up to Waupaca in the winter to burn the brush piles with his grandsons and we recall going with him. For lunch we would cook hotdogs over the fire. As the years went on, it turned into a Subway sandwich and of course Grandpa always had Grandma's butterscotch cookies with him! He would make it a little fun too, with firecrackers & bottle rockets.4th of July's with Grandpa at "the trailer" were the favorites of many, but maybe not Grandma's. Grandpa always made sure he had the fireworks with the parachute army men and we always had to find them in the field and Grandma always worried we would start the field on fire...thankfully we never did.Remembered as a true gentleman, kind, sincere, caring, smart, helpful, generous, who seemed to never age and always tried to get a good laugh out of you. Each Christmas, he always made sure to get something special for Grandma. He had a love for the sweet and salty - always up for anything with frosting and you could "never have just one potato chip!" And any produce that the family did not need (there is such a thing as too many tomatoes, apples, cucumbers and so on) he would donate to St. Joe's Food Pantry in Menasha.Jerry is survived by his wife of 69 years, Beverly Dulski; four children Mark (Cindy), LuAnn (Cal) Keberlein, Bonnie (Steve) Liegl and Julie (Mark) Osmus; eight grandchildren Kristy (Troy) Hemp, Angie (Chuck Beier) Dulski, Craig (Mary) Keberlein, Amanda (Thad) Brown, Jacob (Stephanie) Boelter, Jarred (Nicole Nichols) Dulski, Emily (Mike) Wiltzius and Melissa Liegl; and eleven great grandchildren Tayte Dulski (McKayla Zellmer), Kaitlyn (Noah) Meyer, Brock Dulski, Rory Hemp, James Kruschke, McKaylie Niemuth, Haley Brown, Lilly Boelter, Gracie Boelter, Lucy Keberlein and Brady Brown.Jerry is preceded in death by his parents, Edward & Jane Dulski, infant daughter Mary Beth, sister Carol Nulty, brother in law Joe Nulty, brother in law Robert Hoppe, father in law Harley Hoppe, mother in law Lavonne Hoppe, and nephew Kip Hoppe.The family would like to extend our sincere gratitude to Valley VNA, especially those in Amber Court, for their care of our beloved husband, father, grandpa and great grandpa over the last two years.A private family mass will be held at St.Gabriel Parish in Neenah and he will be laid to rest at Greenlawn Memorial Park. For those wishing to view the service, it will be livestreamed on the Kessler Funeral Home & Cremation Service Facebook page beginning at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, November 20, 2020.Grandpa we are so lucky to have had you in our lives for as long as we did. It comforts us to know you are already enjoying your new garden, new tractor, and hopefully a nice seat by the campfire with giggling kids and enjoying your one cold beer.Until we meet again...keep that Pachinko game in tip top shape so we can all have a turn when it's our time. We love you ~ Kristy, Angie, Craig, Amanda, Jarred, Jacob, Emily & Melissa.