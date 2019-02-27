|
Jerome "Jerry" Genke
Hortonville - Jerry "Gangster" Genke, age 57, of Hortonville, died on Sunday, February 24, 2019. He was born on September 3, 1961 in Clintonville, son of the late Roy and Crystal (Beyersdorf) Genke. Jerry attended schools in Hortonville. He worked for Appleton Papers for over 20 years. Jerry enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was especially loyal to his family. He was a member of Bethlehem Ev. Lutheran Church in Hortonville.
He is survived by his sons: Josh Genke, Sheldon Genke and Tyler (Miranda) Genke; grandchildren: Ada and Russell; siblings: Carol (Roger) Davis and Janeil (Ron) Butt; brother-in-law: Dennis Buman. He is further survived by an uncle and aunt: Gene (Mary) Beyersdorf, cousins, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his son Justin, brother James Genke and sister Rachel Buman.
A memorial service for Jerry will be held on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at the Borchardt & Moder Funeral Home in Hortonville with Rev. Ralph Rosenberg officiating. A gathering of family and friends will be held at the funeral home on Thursday from 2:00 p.m. until the time of the service.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Feb. 27, 2019