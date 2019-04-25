Services
Wichmann Funeral Home
537 North Superior Street
Appleton, WI 54911
(920) 739-1231
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Wichmann Funeral Home
537 N. Superior St.
Appleton, WI
View Map
Vigil
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
7:00 PM
Wichmann Funeral Home
537 N. Superior St.
Appleton, WI
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
11:30 AM - 1:00 PM
St. Edward Catholic Church
Mackville, WI
View Map
Liturgy
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Edward Catholic Church
Mackville, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jerome Gresl
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jerome "Jim" Gresl

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jerome "Jim" Gresl Obituary
Jerome "Jim" Gresl

Appleton - Jerome "Jim" Gresl, age 89, passed away at his home while surrounded by his family on Tuesday, April 23, 2019. The Funeral Liturgy will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, April 27 at St. Edward Catholic Church, Mackville. Visitation will be held starting at 4:00PM and concluding with a prayer vigil at 7:00 PM on Friday, April 26 at Wichmann Funeral Home (537 N. Superior St., Appleton) and again at church on Saturday from 11:30 AM until the time of mass. A full obituary will appear in Friday's edition.

logo




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Apr. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wichmann Funeral Home
Download Now