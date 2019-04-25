|
Jerome "Jim" Gresl
Appleton - Jerome "Jim" Gresl, age 89, passed away at his home while surrounded by his family on Tuesday, April 23, 2019. The Funeral Liturgy will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, April 27 at St. Edward Catholic Church, Mackville. Visitation will be held starting at 4:00PM and concluding with a prayer vigil at 7:00 PM on Friday, April 26 at Wichmann Funeral Home (537 N. Superior St., Appleton) and again at church on Saturday from 11:30 AM until the time of mass. A full obituary will appear in Friday's edition.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Apr. 25, 2019