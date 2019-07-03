|
|
Jerome H. Evers
Kimberly - Jerome "Jerry" Henry Evers, 82, passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 with family by his side.
Family and friends are invited to gather at St. John's Catholic Church, 323 S. Pine Street, Little Chute, on Sunday, July 7, from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Visitation will continue at St. John's on Monday morning from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the Mass at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established in his name. For online condolences, please visit www.verkuilenfh.com. A complete obituary will be in Sunday's edition.
