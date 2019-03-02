|
|
Jerome "Jerry" H. Sedo
Menasha - Jerome "Jerry" H. Sedo, age 80, was called home on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 after a subdural hematoma at his home in Menasha (Dogtown).
Visitation for Jerry will be held at Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home, 205 W. Doty Avenue, Neenah on Monday, March 4, 2019 from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm. The Christian Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 407 Oak Street, Neenah with Rev. Tony McKenzie officiating. An additional visitation will be held on Tuesday at church from 10:00 am until the hour of the service. The complete obituary will appear in the Sunday edition.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Mar. 2, 2019