1/1
Jerome H. "Epe" VanEperen
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jerome's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jerome H. "Epe" Van Eperen

Little Chute - Jerome H. "Epe" Van Eperen, age 92, died peacefully on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center in Appleton. Epe was born on April 2, 1928, the son of the late John and Mary (DeBruin) Van Eperen. On June 10, 1950, he married the love of his life, his wife of 70 years, Pearl A. Weyenberg. Epe and Pearl lived in Little Chute for all of their married life. Epe worked for Kimberly-Clark for 40 years, retiring in 1986. He was a life-long member of St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church in Little Chute. Epe spent many years hunting with the "Little Shooters", and enjoyed fishing, boating and snowmobiling in the north woods. He especially loved spending time with his family at their cottage on Wheeler Lake in Lakewood.

Epe is survived by his wife, Pearl; his children: Kenneth J. Van Eperen, Mary Jo (Robert) McMahon, Nancy L. (David) Lesselyoung, Janet A. (Greg) Lenz, and Debra M. (Robert) Pockl; 15 grandchildren: Kevin (Kathy) Van Eperen, Lori (Bill) Arts, Mike (Tammy) Van Eperen, Brenda Wilber, Dan McMahon, John (Jillian) McMahon, Dana (Sean) Baumgart, Luke (Jess) Lesselyoung, Erin (Doug) Janssen, Becky (Dan) Pedersen, Jenny Lenz, Emily Lenz, Lauren (Chad Schneider) Pockl, Lindsey Pockl, and Logan (fiancé Michael Allard) Pockl; and 27 great-grandchildren who will dearly miss their Grandpa Epe. He is further survived by sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law Lucille Weyenberg, Elaine Brown, Donald Weyenberg and Jerry (Kay) Weyenberg; many nieces and nephews and other relatives and friends.

In addition to his parents, Epe was preceded in death by his daughter-in-law Lea Ann (Janssen) Van Eperen; brothers Robert Van Eperen and Earl (Adelle) Van Eperen; parents-in-law George and Josephine Weyenberg; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Floyd (Margaret) Weyenberg, Melvin Weyenberg, John Brown, Barbara (Paff) Weyenberg; and special nieces and nephews.

A private family funeral will be held at St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church in Little Chute on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. Fr. Ron Belitz will officiate. For those who wish to participate in Epe's funeral Mass, please view the live stream at www.stjn.org. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the St. John's Food Pantry in Epe's name, and we'd love it if you'd share a memory on the Tribute Wall at www.verkuilenfh.com.

Epe's family would like to thank the incredible staff of doctors, nurses and other practitioners at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center in Appleton - 5th floor Tower, and ThedaCare Hospice Services who lovingly cared for Dad during his final days. God brings special people into our lives at just the right times.

THOSE WE LOVE REMAIN WITH US

Those we love remain with us

for love itself lives on.

Cherished memories never fade

because a loved one is gone.

Those we love can never be

more than a thought apart.

For as long as there is a memory

they live on in our heart.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Sep. 19 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Verkuilen-Van Deurzen Family Funeral Home - Little Chute
101 Canal Street
Little Chute, WI 54140
920-788-3321
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Verkuilen-Van Deurzen Family Funeral Home - Little Chute

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved