Jerome H. "Epe" Van Eperen
Little Chute - Jerome H. "Epe" Van Eperen, age 92, died peacefully on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center in Appleton. Epe was born on April 2, 1928, the son of the late John and Mary (DeBruin) Van Eperen. On June 10, 1950, he married the love of his life, his wife of 70 years, Pearl A. Weyenberg. Epe and Pearl lived in Little Chute for all of their married life. Epe worked for Kimberly-Clark for 40 years, retiring in 1986. He was a life-long member of St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church in Little Chute. Epe spent many years hunting with the "Little Shooters", and enjoyed fishing, boating and snowmobiling in the north woods. He especially loved spending time with his family at their cottage on Wheeler Lake in Lakewood.
Epe is survived by his wife, Pearl; his children: Kenneth J. Van Eperen, Mary Jo (Robert) McMahon, Nancy L. (David) Lesselyoung, Janet A. (Greg) Lenz, and Debra M. (Robert) Pockl; 15 grandchildren: Kevin (Kathy) Van Eperen, Lori (Bill) Arts, Mike (Tammy) Van Eperen, Brenda Wilber, Dan McMahon, John (Jillian) McMahon, Dana (Sean) Baumgart, Luke (Jess) Lesselyoung, Erin (Doug) Janssen, Becky (Dan) Pedersen, Jenny Lenz, Emily Lenz, Lauren (Chad Schneider) Pockl, Lindsey Pockl, and Logan (fiancé Michael Allard) Pockl; and 27 great-grandchildren who will dearly miss their Grandpa Epe. He is further survived by sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law Lucille Weyenberg, Elaine Brown, Donald Weyenberg and Jerry (Kay) Weyenberg; many nieces and nephews and other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents, Epe was preceded in death by his daughter-in-law Lea Ann (Janssen) Van Eperen; brothers Robert Van Eperen and Earl (Adelle) Van Eperen; parents-in-law George and Josephine Weyenberg; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Floyd (Margaret) Weyenberg, Melvin Weyenberg, John Brown, Barbara (Paff) Weyenberg; and special nieces and nephews.
A private family funeral will be held at St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church in Little Chute on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. Fr. Ron Belitz will officiate. For those who wish to participate in Epe's funeral Mass, please view the live stream at www.stjn.org
. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the St. John's Food Pantry in Epe's name, and we'd love it if you'd share a memory on the Tribute Wall at www.verkuilenfh.com
.
Epe's family would like to thank the incredible staff of doctors, nurses and other practitioners at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center in Appleton - 5th floor Tower, and ThedaCare Hospice Services who lovingly cared for Dad during his final days. God brings special people into our lives at just the right times.
THOSE WE LOVE REMAIN WITH US
Those we love remain with us
for love itself lives on.
Cherished memories never fade
because a loved one is gone.
Those we love can never be
more than a thought apart.
For as long as there is a memory
they live on in our heart.