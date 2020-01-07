Services
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
10:00 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Charles Parish
313 Circle Drive,
Hartland, WI
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Charles Parish
313 Circle Drive
Hartland, WI
Jerome J. Janssen

Jerome J. Janssen Obituary
Jerome J. Janssen

Waved his final checkered flag on Saturday, January 4, 2020. Age 88. Preceded in death by his loving wife, Catherine (nee Puechner), and his longtime friend and companion, Corrine Aiholzer. Cherished father of John (Simone) Janssen and Jeanne (Brian) Martens. Grandfather of William (Molly) Janssen, Rebecca (Josh) Chafin, Jacqueline Janssen, and Jazmin Martens. Great-grandfather of Quinn and Francis. Also loved by Lara (Scott) Rebholz their daughters Maddie and Lexi, DeAnn (Jim) Anschutz, his sister MaryAlice Hughes, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Jerry proudly served in the US Army during the Korean War and recently attended the Stars and Stripes Honor Flight. He was a longtime member of the Sports Car Club of America (SCCA) and also active at Road America in Elkhart Lake, WI and Blackhawk Farms Raceway in South Beloit, IL.

Memorial gathering at Krause Funeral Home, 21600 West Capitol Drive, Brookfield, Wisconsin on Thursday, January 16, 2020, from 4-7PM. Additional gathering at St. Charles Parish, 313 Circle Drive, Hartland, Wisconsin on Friday, January 17, 2020, from 10-10:30AM. Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30AM. Private burial at Mount Olivet Catholic Cemetery. Memorials appreciated to the Stars and Stripes Honor Flight or AngelsGrace Hospice. A special thank you to the staff and residents at Hartland Place and AngelsGrace Hospice for their loving care of Jerry.



Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jan. 7 to Jan. 12, 2020
