Jerome L. Forstner
Chilton, Wisconsin - Jerome L. Forstner, age 88, of Chilton, died on August 25, 2019, at Willow Park Place in New Holstein. He was born July 9, 1931, in Green Bay, son of the late Lawrence and Marina Forstner. On October 6, 1956, he married Rita Lagers and together they had four children.
Jerome was an accomplished mechanic for Wisconsin Public Service, in Chilton, for most of his life. He spent his remaining years in the company as Chilton's WPS Energy Auditor, advising customers on energy conservation. Dad inherited a passion for cars from his Dad and LOVED tinkering with his Willies Jeeps. Who, of his friends and family, do NOT remember the "Jerry's Gypsy Jeep", magnetic sign, that his friends presented him with, for the '57 Willies with the homemade pickup camper?! Dad also enjoyed sailing, keeping his boat on Lake Winnebago and making lifelong sailing friends. We spent many weekends swimming and lazing in the sun or hanging on white-knuckled as he caught the wind. He even sailed her up through the Straights of Mackinac on a family vacation. A life-long Green Bay Packers fan, Jerry taped all the games, editing out the commercials so he could watch them all summer in preparation for the next season (even the not so stellar seasons). For years he mailed copies of those tapes to his boyhood friend, Tom Conard's missionary brother in Africa. Jerome loved life - and fishing. He, and Mom, and all of us kids, worked really hard one summer to bring his Rainbow Trout Pond into fruition. It was a highly successful endeavor and a passion in his life. He also followed in his dad's footsteps as a bee keeper. He loved the taste of honey. His children danced as he played "ragtime" from our upright piano; we sat mesmerized by his clarinet finesse and dropped a jaw in awe because of his harmonica prowess. Dad was a man of many talents and interests.
Jerome gave back to his community and his country as a Korean War Veteran; he gave to his children a sense of perseverance. He loved all the folks in Chilton. As a man of integrity, he was a founding member of the Chilton Optimist Club. He believed in its message.
Jerome is survived by his wife, Rita; four children: Jennifer (Danny) Prouty, Judith Turner, Peter Forstner, and Michael Forstner; and four grnadchildren: Mathias Prouty, Alicia Forstner, Cassandra Forstner, and Jacob Turner.
Jerome was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Marina Forstner; a brother: Lawrence (Geraldine) Forstner; and a grandson: Nicholas Prouty.
A funeral service has been set for 6:00pm on Thursday, August 29, 2019, at the Wieting Family Funeral Home (411 W. Main St.) in Chilton. Friends may call at the funeral home from 4:00pm until 6:00pm on the day of the service. Burial will be at the St. Martin Cemetery in Charlestown at 10:00am on Friday, August 30, 2019.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Wisconsin at www.alz.org/wi
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Aug. 28, 2019