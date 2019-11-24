|
|
Jerome LeNoble
Clintonville - Jerome R. LeNoble, age 87, of Clintonville passed away on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Greentree Health & Rehabilitation Center, Clintonville.
Jerome Richard LeNoble was born on April 23, 1932 in Little Chute the oldest of 13 children born to the late Jacob and Margaret (Latza) LeNoble. He attended St. John Catholic School for 1st grade and then his family relocated to Kaukauna where he finished his school at Holy Cross Catholic School. His family moved to the Clintonville area in the late 1940's. In 1951 he entered the U.S. Army serving over in Korea for 10 months in a field artillery unit. Jerome was united in marriage on October 15, 1952 to Maxine E. Vollmer at St. Rose Catholic Church, Clintonville. After marriage, he was re-assigned stateside to Fort Devens, MA, to complete his army service. Jerome and Maxine lived in Massachusetts, Arizona, and Wisconsin; living mostly in Clintonville, New London, and several other cities in the Fox Valley.
Jerome worked at Marathon Paper and Gilbert Paper Mill before passing his civil service exam in 1960. Then he began working for the Appleton Post Office as a mail carrier until 1966. Jerome and his brothers owned and operated LeNobles Lanes bowling alley in New London from 1966 - 1972. After the bowling alley the couple relocated to Phoenix, AZ, where he became an owner and operator driving truck over-the-road for some years. In 1976 the couple returned to New London where he owned and operated the Cozy Bar for several years. In 1979 he sold the tavern and began work as a teamster for Hennes Equipment. Jerome finished his working career with Miller Electric after a number of years; retiring in 1997 and settling in Clintonville in 2004.
Jerome was a longtime member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, Bear Creek, and the American Legion Post 63, Clintonville. The couple enjoyed being snowbirds for several years with their motorhome; and they took many bus trips to enjoy country music, gambling, and sightseeing. Jerome will be remembered most as a devoted husband, a loving father, and a proud grandfather.
Survivors include six children, Donna (Steven) Doede of Clintonville, Cheryl (Tom) Nash of Combined Locks, Richard (Kim) LeNoble of Bear Creek, Ronald (Faye) LeNoble of Marion, Mark (Darlene) LeNoble of New London, and Karen (special friend Jeff Moericke) LeNoble of Clintonville. There are 16 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren. Also survived by three brothers, Jacob (Margaret) LeNoble of Phoenix, AZ, Marvin (Ann) LeNoble of Eagan, MN, and Robert (Ann) LeNoble of Union City, CA; four sisters, Margaret (Norman) Lenz of Appleton, Mary Desmond of Neshkoro, Ida Krause of Kaukauna, and Bonnie Laux of Greenville; and one sister-in-law, Kim LeNoble of Embarrass. He is further survived by a brother-in-law, Robert Bernard of New London; two sisters-in-law, Marlene Zempel of Wausau and JoAnn Vollmer of Bear Creek; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Jerome was preceded in death by his wife of almost 64 years on August 1, 2016; an infant daughter Mary; one sister, Julia (Wayne) Allen; and four brothers, John (Carol) LeNoble, David (Carol) LeNoble, Frederick LeNoble, and Joseph LeNoble.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, November 30th at 11:00 AM at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Bear Creek. Rev. Timothy Shillcox, O. Praem will officiate and burial will follow in the parish cemetery. Military Honors will be provided at church by members of the Post 664, American Legion Post 63, and American Legion Auxiliary Unit 63, all of Clintonville. Friends may call on Friday from 4:00 - 7:00 PM at the Beil-Didier Funeral Home, Clintonville, and on Saturday from 10:00 AM until time of mass at the church.
Our family wishes to thank all the staff at Greentree Health & Rehabilitation and also the nurses with Compassus Hospice for the compassionate and excellent care given to Dad.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Nov. 24 to Nov. 26, 2019