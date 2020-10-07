Jerome "Jerry" LooseGreenville - Surrounded by his family in his Greenville home, Jerome Albert Loose, born on September 12, 1941, left this world to be with his Savior on Monday, October 5, 2020. Jerry grew up on the family farm in Bear Creek, WI and married Sandra Lea Voight on May 12, 1962. They moved to Greenville where together they raised three sons and ran the family farm market in addition to Jerry working 35 years as a lineman for Wisconsin Electric. His passions included, the annual Wolf River walleye run, attending his kids (and grandkids) ball games, horseshoes, snowmobiling, playing cards, Packers, NASCAR and RVing. He was active in his church, serving on council, FVL rep, church choir and he loved Bible study. We were blessed with 13 additional years with Jerry after his second liver transplant.Jerry is survived by his wife Sandy, his sons Robert (Kathleen) Loose, Wauwatosa, WI, William (Pamela) Loose, Windsor, WI, Bradley (Maureen) Loose, Kimberly, WI, his grandchildren Daniel, Caroline, Sara (fiancé Jared Kempel), Amy (fiancé Benjamin Klecker), Kevin, Elliott, Adela and Benjamin Loose, his sister Beverly Koester, sister-in-law Darlene Loose, brother-in-law Victor Voight, Jr., and many numerous nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Adela (Gruett) Loose, father and mother-in-law Victor and Ruth (Koepke) Voight, Sr., his siblings Floyd, Alois (Fran) and Gary Loose, brother-in-law Wayne (Bud) Koester, sisters-in-law Patricia Voight and Sandi Lou Voight.The Christian funeral for Jerry will be held on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Immanuel Ev. Lutheran Church in Greenville with Rev. John Qualmann officiating. A visitation for Jerry will be held at the church on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Immanuel Ev. Lutheran School. The family requests that facemasks be worn (provided if needed) and also social distancing be practiced. If you are unable to attend, Jerry's service will be recorded and a link placed on his obituary page on the Borchardt & Moder website.