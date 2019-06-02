|
|
Jerome P. Van Dinter
Combined Locks - Jerome P. Van Dinter, age 86, passed away at his home, peacefully in his sleep, on Monday, May 20, 2019. Jerry was born March 8, 1933 in Kaukauna son of the late Jerome and Leone (Frank) Van Dinter.
He graduated from St. Mary's Menasha High School and St. Norbert College, DePere, with a bachelor 's degree in business. He was a U.S. Army veteran who served as a sergeant in Korea during the Korean War. Jerry married his teenage sweetheart of 62 years, Carol Ann Liesch on January 26, 1957. He worked as a foreman at Rich's Bakery in Appleton for many years before his retirement in 1995.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Carol, his children, Vicki Hietpas, Julie Roovers, Jerome P. (Barb) Van Dinter, and Jill (Harvey Jr.) Huss. He is also survived by 11 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren and by many special nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by 2 sons-in-law, William Hietpas and Greg Roovers, his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Anton and Hildegard Liesch and 3 sisters-in-law, Isabelle (Tony) Metz, Lorraine (Roy) Noffke and Joan (Harlan) Nickasch.
Private family funeral services were held. Burial will be in St. Paul Cemetery, Combined Locks.
He is our Hero - A True Soldier. Proud and Brave. There will be a celebration of Jerry's life. Open house for family and friends at N6629 Harrison Road, Hilbert, WI, Saturday, June 8th 11-3 pm. Wear Red, White and Blue.
"We will love and miss you forever-until we all meet again in heaven"
Your loving wife and family forever
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on June 2, 2019