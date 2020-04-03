|
Jerome (Jerry) Vandenberg
Kaukauna - Jerome (Jerry) Vandenberg age 90 peacefully passed on to his heavenly home Thursday morning, April 2, 2020. He was born on March 9, 1930 to the late Peter and Elizabeth (Stoveken) VanDenBerg.
Jerry was a life long member of Holy Rosary Parish. He attended Holy Rosary School and Kewaunee High School. He worked for his father, Peter VanDenBerg at the Gamble Store in Kewaunee. He worked on the Kewaunee to Green Bay water line. He was employed in the family business, Green Bay Awning and Tent. He served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War and was a machinist at the Lackland Air Force Base, Texas. After the service he worked for the Corps of Engineers as a lockmaster at the Combined Locks on the Fox River.
Jerry enjoyed playing piano and sang with the Barber Shoppers in Little Chute for many years. He loved bicycling on the many trails in Wisconsin and Illinois. He also had fun looking for wild mushrooms and asparagus. Jerry recently celebrated his 90th birthday and was thrilled with the many cards he received from his family, nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and thanks everyone for all the prayers.
Jerry is survived by Angela Paul, Fridley, MN; Mercedes VanDenBerg, San Francisco, CA; Helen (Robert) DeGrave, Green Bay; sister-in-law: Patricia Vandenberg, Madison, many nieces and nephews and special friend: Veronica (Vern) Williams. He was a God Father to Michelle (Vandenberg) Wallach and David DeGrave.
He was preceded in death by sisters Teresa (Clem) Derenne; Rita Van Den Berg; Rose (Richard) Duescher; Brothers Loren, Allan (Betty), James, Dennis, 2 brothers-in-law Lloyd Paul, Richard Duescher.
Due to virus precautions put in place by health officials, a celebration of Jerry's life will be held at a later date.
A special thank you to the kind and loving doctors, nurses and caretakers at Theda Care Hospital, Appleton and St. Paul Elder Services, Kaukauna.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020