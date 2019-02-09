Services
Valley Funeral Home
2211 N. Richmond St.
Appleton, WI 54911
(920) 733-5435
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
9:45 AM - 10:45 AM
Most Blessed Sacrament Church St. Peter Site
435 High Ave
Oshkosh, WI
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Most Blessed Sacrament Church St. Peter Site
435 High Ave
Oshkosh, WI
Jerome "Jerry" VanHandel


Jerome "Jerry" Van Handel

Oshkosh - Jerome "Jerry" Van Handel, 90 of Oshkosh, passed away on Wednesday February 6, 2019.

Born on June 11, 1928 in Little Chute, the son of the late Peter and Rose (Blaha) Van Handel.

Jerome enjoyed fishing, boating and golfing. He also served his country in the United States Navy.

Jerome is survived by his wife; Arlene, 1 daughter; Christine Dorzweiler, 3 sons; Daniel (Shelby) Van Handel, Thomas (Jennifer) Van Handel, Kevin (Jill) Van Handel. Grandchildren; Jennifer, Sarah, Ian, Adam, Kelly, Alex, Jake and numerous great grandchildren. Further survivors include 4 brothers; Merrill (Marian) Van Handel, Richard Van Handel, Ivol (Myrt) Van Handel, Donald (Marge) Van Handel, 2 sisters; Lorrie Duchateau, Joyce Williamson and sister- in-law Dorothy Van Handel.

Jerome is preceded in death by his brother Gordon Van Handel; 2 brothers-in-law; Charles Duchateau, Gordon Williamson and sister-in-law; Helen Van Handel.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday February 11, 2019 at Most Blessed Sacrament Church St. Peter Site, 435 High Ave, Oshkosh with the Rev. Jerome Pastors officiating. Visitation will be held at the church on Monday from 9:45 AM until 10:45 AM, service to follow at 11:00 AM. Interment will be in St. John Cemetery, Little Chute.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Feb. 9, 2019
