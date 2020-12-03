1/1
Jerrold Kauth
1954 - 2020
Jerrold Kauth

Appleton - On Tuesday, December 1, 2020, Jerrold Kauth, loving father and grandfather, passed away at the age of 66.

Jerry was born on September 20, 1954 in Appleton, WI to Anton and Lucille (Kitzinger) Kauth. He received his culinary arts degree from Fox Valley Technical College and had managed multiple restaurants throughout the Fox Cities and Door County, WI during his career. He and his late partner, Bill Olson, spent over 25 years together with much of that time residing in St. Petersburg, FL.

Jerry was preceded in death by his father, Anton, his mother, Lucille, his brother, James and his partner Bill Olson. Jerry is survived by his son, Kevin (Nicole), Minneapolis and granddaughter, Kyla; his sister, Jeanne (Mark) Becker, Menasha; two brothers: John (Nancy), Appleton, and Joe, St. Francis; five nieces and nephews: Jason (Laura), Gina Binversie, Dawn Buelow, Elizabeth and Tony; and six great nieces and great nephews: Izabella, Noah, Isaiah, Cora, Kaylee and Brayden.

The family thanks the staff of Heartwood Homes for the compassionate care they gave Jerry while he resided there.

A private family service for Jerry will be held.






Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Dec. 3 to Dec. 6, 2020.
