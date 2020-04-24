|
Jerry Blakeslee
Kaukauna - Jerry Blakeslee, 70, passed away on April 24, 2020. Born on February 11, 1950, son of Elmer and Lila Blakeslee.
Jerry is survived by his son, Ryan (Preetha) of California; two granddaughters, Anaya and Sienna; and one brother, Mike Sheehy of Appleton.
Jerry is preceded in death by his parents, brother Patrick Sheehy, his uncle Jim Blakeslee, and his Golden Retriever, Daisy June.
Per Jerry's wishes, no formal services will be held.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020