Resources
More Obituaries for Jerry Blakeslee
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jerry Blakeslee


1950 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jerry Blakeslee Obituary
Jerry Blakeslee

Kaukauna - Jerry Blakeslee, 70, passed away on April 24, 2020. Born on February 11, 1950, son of Elmer and Lila Blakeslee.

Jerry is survived by his son, Ryan (Preetha) of California; two granddaughters, Anaya and Sienna; and one brother, Mike Sheehy of Appleton.

Jerry is preceded in death by his parents, brother Patrick Sheehy, his uncle Jim Blakeslee, and his Golden Retriever, Daisy June.

Per Jerry's wishes, no formal services will be held.



Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jerry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -
postcrescent