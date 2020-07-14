Jerry L. Kroehler
Appleton - Jerry L. Kroehler, Sr., Appleton, age 69, died at his home on Saturday, July 11, 2020 with his family by his side. Jerry was born on September 25, 1950, in Escanaba, Michigan, to the late Duwain and Geneva (DePas) Kroehler. Jerry went to a private Seventh Day Adventist Academy in Columbus, Wisconsin. After graduating in 1969, he was drafted during the Vietnam War, serving from June 1970 to January 1972. Jerry married Gail Lancour in Escanaba, Michigan, on August 12, 1972. They moved to Kimberly, Wisconsin, where they lived for five years before moving to Appleton.
Jerry loved hunting, not only for the sport, but for family time and comradery. He enjoyed golfing, bowling, and competitive archery which he did with his son Nick. They won many trophies together. Jerry also loved spending time with family and friends. He attended Fox River Baptist Church and was a regular at the Saturday morning Men's Bible Study.
Jerry was a gentle and kind soul, a family man in the greatest sense of the term. He was THE best friend to his wife, fathering with unconditional love to his sons, and would probably have donated even more blood if it could have helped his pets. Whatever blood, sweat, or tears could have been given, he would have been there to give it. Typically, his love would show up more simply as peanut brittle, monster cookies, banana bread, and the sort. They were favorites for everyone that received them. He may have been relatively quiet but he was not without a great sense of humor. Sharing a laugh with Jerry was an unspeakable joy. Those that spent time with him know what a great man the world has lost.
Jerry is survived by his wife of nearly 48 years, Gail; sons: Jerry Jr. "Jay" (Maura) Kroehler, Minneapolis; and Nicholas "Nick" Kroehler, Appleton; grandchildren: Iris, Ashley, and Bryce; siblings: Judy Kroehler; Leesa Kroehler; and Tammie (David) Thoune; and in-laws: Larry (Phyllis) Lancour, Waldron, MI; and Mary Jane (Charlie) Church, Lenoir City, TN.
In addition to his parents, Jerry is preceded in death by his father and mother-in-law: Lawrence and Elizabeth Lancour.
Visitation will be held Saturday, July 18, 2020 at FOX RIVER BAPTIST CHURCH (2700 E. Henry Street, Appleton) beginning at 12:00 p.m. until time of Funeral at 3:00 p.m. with Pastor Timothy Godfrey officiating. Masks are encouraged. To sign the guest book, please visit oconnellfh.com
.