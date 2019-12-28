|
Jess H. Riehl
New London -
Jess Henry Riehl, age 93 of New London, passed away on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at ThedaCare in New London. Jess was born to the late Herman and Delia (Bunnell) Riehl on March 14, 1926 in Bear Creek. He was united in marriage to Jean Smith on August 15, 1946. She preceded him in death in 2000. Jess farmed, worked at Mathewson Vault Co. and also at Don Bennetts Sports Cars in Hortonville. He enjoyed cutting wood and mowing grass,
Jess is survived by his three children, Steven (Ann) Riehl, Charles Riehl, Jan (Ron) Popke; sixteen grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Jess was preceded in death by his wife; parents; four sisters; two brothers; a daughter-in-law, Sharlene Riehl and granddaughter, JoAnn Riehl.
The funeral service for Jess will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at Cline & Hanson Funeral Home in New London. Visitation will take place from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will be at Floral Hill Cemetery in New London.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019