Services
Cline and Hanson Funeral Home
209 West Cook Street
New London, WI 54961
920-982-3232
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Cline & Hanson Funeral Home
209 West Cook Street
New London, WI
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020
11:00 AM
Cline & Hanson Funeral Home
209 West Cook Street
New London, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jess Riehl
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jess H. Riehl


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jess H. Riehl Obituary
Jess H. Riehl

New London -

Jess Henry Riehl, age 93 of New London, passed away on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at ThedaCare in New London. Jess was born to the late Herman and Delia (Bunnell) Riehl on March 14, 1926 in Bear Creek. He was united in marriage to Jean Smith on August 15, 1946. She preceded him in death in 2000. Jess farmed, worked at Mathewson Vault Co. and also at Don Bennetts Sports Cars in Hortonville. He enjoyed cutting wood and mowing grass,

Jess is survived by his three children, Steven (Ann) Riehl, Charles Riehl, Jan (Ron) Popke; sixteen grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Jess was preceded in death by his wife; parents; four sisters; two brothers; a daughter-in-law, Sharlene Riehl and granddaughter, JoAnn Riehl.

The funeral service for Jess will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at Cline & Hanson Funeral Home in New London. Visitation will take place from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will be at Floral Hill Cemetery in New London.

logo




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jess's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
postcrescent