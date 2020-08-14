Jessica Kathleen "Jess" Haag
Appleton - 2 Timothy 4:7-8 - I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. Now there is in store for me the crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous Judge, will award to me on that day—and not only to me, but also to all who have longed for his appearing.
Jessica Kathleen Haag (Age 37) was greeted with Jesus's open arms on August 13, 2020 after a courageous fight against cancer for three years after which her family joyfully rang the cancer free bell celebrating her eternal perfection.
Jess was born on September 8, 1982 to Scott and Kathleen (Wilke) Bierman. She was baptized and confirmed at St. Matthew's Lutheran Church in Appleton. She graduated from Fox Valley Lutheran in 2001.
Jess lived her life-long dream of singing in a band, Grand Union, and traveled across the state making friends everywhere she went. She met her soul mate, Steve Haag, in 2011 and married him in 2012. Steve and Jess were meant to be a couple and laughed through life together. They had three beautiful babies, Emma, Ellie and Wyatt who were her greatest joy along with her fur babies, Zoey and Ernie. Jess LOVED being a mom and considered herself so blessed to be able to stay home with her kids and spend so much time with them.
Cancer, for most people, is something you just try to survive. For Jess, cancer led her to her true calling of being a Kingdom Worker, sharing her faith openly and proudly through her blog and Facebook page, Just Jess. She inspired many to search for Jesus and found great joy in sharing her story and helping others.
In addition to her husband and children, she will be sadly missed by; her parents, her siblings, Scott Jr. (Michele) Bierman, Matt Bierman, and Derek (Sara) Bierman as well as her parents-in-law Richard and Jean Haag, brother-in-law Scott (Anna) Haag and her nieces and nephews, Abby, Scotty, Kenzie, Kallie, Cole, Andi, Addie, and Liam Bierman and Andi and Molli Haag, Steve's maternal grandmother, Mille Bodway, in addition to many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Jess is preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Earl and Betty Bierman, maternal grandparents, Russell and Shirley Wilke, Steve's maternal grandfather Norman Bodway and paternal grandparents, Joe and Marie Haag.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 from 4:00pm to 7:00pm and Wednesday, August 19, 2020 from 11:00am to 1:00pm. Funeral Service will be on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at 1:00pm. Both visitations and funeral service will be held at St. Peter Lutheran Church, N2740 N French Rd, Appleton in Appleton. For more information and to express condolences, please visit www.wichmannfuneralhomes.com
Hebrews 6:19 We have this hope as an anchor for the soul, firm and secure.