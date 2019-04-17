|
Jill A. Immekus
Menasha - Jill A. Immekus, age 56, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Saturday, April 13, 2019. She was born in Neenah to the late Gordon and Gloria Brockman and resided in Menasha. Jill was a hard-working person who graduated from UW-Oshkosh with honors. She was a one of a kind who had a brilliant spark of energy and life. She was a very smart, outspoken person who knew how to make an impact on those around her. Jill most clearly did that with her work at LEAVEN, where she worked for over 15 years. She loved to travel, fish, and watching Judge Judy was a must. She was dearly loved by her family and will be truly missed.
Jill is survived by her son, Joe Immekus; former spouse, Robert Immekus; siblings: Jeff (Laura) Brockman, Karla (Ron) Forrest, Gregory (significant other Laurie) Brockman, Gary (Kathy) Milske, Bill (Tammy) Brockman, Ted (significant other Paula) Brockman, Kim Brockman, and Debbie (Lloyd) Wilson; dear friend, Susan Oppermann; along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. She was preceded in death by her infant sister, Karen Brockman and step-mother, Judy Brockman.
The Memorial Service for Jill will be held at 5:00 pm on Monday, April 22, 2019 at Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home, 205 W. Doty Avenue, Neenah. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 3:00 pm until the hour of the service. In lieu of flowers, donations to LEAVEN, 1475 Opportunity Way, Menasha, WI 54952 are appreciated.
