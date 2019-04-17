Services
Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home
205 W. Doty Avenue
Neenah, WI 54956
920-722-7151
For more information about
Jill Immekus
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home
205 W. Doty Avenue
Neenah, WI 54956
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
5:00 PM
Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home
205 W. Doty Avenue
Neenah, WI 54956
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jill Immekus
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jill A. Immekus

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jill A. Immekus Obituary
Jill A. Immekus

Menasha - Jill A. Immekus, age 56, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Saturday, April 13, 2019. She was born in Neenah to the late Gordon and Gloria Brockman and resided in Menasha. Jill was a hard-working person who graduated from UW-Oshkosh with honors. She was a one of a kind who had a brilliant spark of energy and life. She was a very smart, outspoken person who knew how to make an impact on those around her. Jill most clearly did that with her work at LEAVEN, where she worked for over 15 years. She loved to travel, fish, and watching Judge Judy was a must. She was dearly loved by her family and will be truly missed.

Jill is survived by her son, Joe Immekus; former spouse, Robert Immekus; siblings: Jeff (Laura) Brockman, Karla (Ron) Forrest, Gregory (significant other Laurie) Brockman, Gary (Kathy) Milske, Bill (Tammy) Brockman, Ted (significant other Paula) Brockman, Kim Brockman, and Debbie (Lloyd) Wilson; dear friend, Susan Oppermann; along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. She was preceded in death by her infant sister, Karen Brockman and step-mother, Judy Brockman.

The Memorial Service for Jill will be held at 5:00 pm on Monday, April 22, 2019 at Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home, 205 W. Doty Avenue, Neenah. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 3:00 pm until the hour of the service. In lieu of flowers, donations to LEAVEN, 1475 Opportunity Way, Menasha, WI 54952 are appreciated.

Westgor Funeral Home

205 W. Doty Avenue, Neenah 722-7151

Condolences: www.westgorfuneralhomes.com



Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Apr. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home
Download Now