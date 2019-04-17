|
|
Jill D. Kautz-Rooyakkers
Little Chute - Jill Diane (LeGault) Kautz-Rooyakkers
The Lord called home another Angel on April 9, 2019. After her third battle with cancer, Jill finally lost her fight at the age of 73. Jill was born on September 27, 1945 to Douglas and Joyce LeGault in Stanley, WI. Jill was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, and friend.
Jill is survived by her children Brett Kautz and Whitney Kautz-Vosters; step daughter Lisa Rooyakkers-Norman, and grandchildren Zachary Kautz, Kennedy Vosters, Caleb Vosters, and Eric Norman, and special friends of Jennifer and Eric Long and their son Andrew.
Jill is preceded in death by her parents, her husband John Rooyakkers and her grandchild Andrew Kautz.
Jill touched many lives as a Winnebago County Social Worker. She loved her family, her job, flowers, animals, and cooking. Go be with the Lord mother…no more suffering. We love you.
Memorial visitation will be held at Wichmann Funeral Home, 537 N. Superior St, on Saturday April 20th from 10:00 AM until 12 Noon. Private interment at a later date.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Apr. 17, 2019