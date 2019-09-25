|
|
Jim (James Herbert) Endlich
Appleton - Jim very peacefully took his last breath and God took him home on Thursday evening, September 19, 2019 at 8:45 PM.
The funeral service for Jim will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Faith Lutheran Church, located at 601 E. Glendale Avenue in Appleton, with Rev. Daniel Thews officiating. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery. Family and friends are invited to gather at the Wichmann Funeral Home, 537 N. Superior Street on Friday, from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM and again at the church on Saturday morning from 9:00 AM until the time of the service.
Memorials may be directed to cancer research, heart research, or Faith Lutheran Church.
For more information or to share a memory of Jim, please visit www.wichmannfargo.com.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Sept. 25, 2019