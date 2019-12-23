|
Jim Koehler
Menasha - James Raymond Koehler, age 75, of Menasha, passed away peacefully on December 23, 2019, at his home. Jim was born on February 28, 1944, in Menasha, son of Raymond and Irene (Domkowski) Koehler. After graduating from Menasha High School, he accepted a job at the Menasha Utilities Steam Plant. Jim worked there for over 35 years retiring as superintendent in 2002. Jim met the love of his life, Sharon "Sherry" Howery, in 1988, and they wed on February 21, 1997. They shared 22 wonderful years of marriage together.
Jim enjoyed the outdoors; fishing, duck hunting, and squirrel watching. One of his favorite pass times was to walk or drive through Jefferson Park and playing slot machines. Jim will always be known for being an amazing husband, father, and grandfather.
Jim is survived by his wife: Sherry Koehler; children: Kurt (Lisa) Koehler and Meg Juarez; stepchildren: Ron Kaufman, Tammy Coronado, and Angie (Marlin) Breaker; grandchildren: Alex, Nick, Graham, Hailey, Ceci, Elian, Gabe, Felisha, Tianna and Emma; and four great grandchildren. Jim is further survived by his brother: Dan (Joan) Koehler; brother-in-law: Ron (Judy) Howery; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers: David and Richard Koehler; sister-in-law: Carol Koehler; brothers-in-law: Jim and John Howery; and his Fat Cat.
The memorial service for Jim will take place at 6:00 pm on Friday, January 3, 2020, at the Wichmann Laemmrich Chapel, 312 Milwaukee St. Menasha. Visitation will be held from 4:00 pm until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the are appreciated. Online condolences may be expressed at www.wichmannfargo.com.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Dec. 23 to Dec. 29, 2019