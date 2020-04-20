|
Jim (James) Meyer
Jim (James) Meyer (AKA Beaks) of Weston, Colorado, (former Fox Valley resident) passed away in a fishing accident on April 6, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife Chong of 39 years and his son James (Kristen) Meyer of Littleton, CO. Jim was born in Appleton on March 19, 1954. Jim is survived by (3) granddaughters, Emily, Caitlin and Sidney; 3 brothers: Bill (Janet) Meyer, Al (Bev) Meyer, and Joe (Marilyn) Meyer; 3 sisters: Carolyn Page, Linda (Milton) Page, and Sue Ertl. Jim is also survived by a very special brother in law Thomas (Young) Lee. Jim is further survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins and his Aunt Elaine. He was preceded in death by his parents William A. Meyer and Marion T. Meyer (Gruber) and Nephew Jeff Meyer.
In 1979, while working at Miller Electric Jim decided to follow his dream and move to Colorado. Jim packed up and moved with Chong and his son James from Hortonville to Grand Junction. A few years, after several camping trips, Jim found the land that he was to call his own and moved to Weston.
Jim retired at 60 from San Isabel Electric. Since his retirement Jim has been a very active member of the Stonewall Volunteer Fire Department & Rescue.
Jim received an Honorable Discharge from the Army National Guard of New Mexico in 1989.
For those who knew Jim, his two loves were nature and motorcycle riding and he often found ways to combine the two of them. He successfully completed the Pony Express run with the Harley Owners Group & took a trip to South Africa to ride on the African Savanna. Jim had quite a thrill co-piloting a vintage fighter plane in a mock dog-fight for his 59th birthday. He was awarded the title of "AERO GOD" and "G-MONGER" for his valiant battle. His lastest adventure was road-tripping his van to Alaska last year for two weeks of gold panning and Salmon fishing. These are but a few examples of how he took every chance he could to live his life to the fullest. One of his favorite things to do was to put his fishing kayak on a motorcycle trailer he built to ride to his favorite fishing spots rather than drive. Jim and Chong enjoyed many trips and adventures together. They would get on the bike and let the wind take them.
Jim you left me many wonderful memories that will keep me smiling whenever I think of you. You were a loving, caring, giving man with a witty sense of humor who will never be forgotten. We lost an amazing man and heaven received a wonderful gift! Sue
Jim, I will miss our campfire talks, game playing, walks and crazy teasing. Thanks for all the adventures and trips we shared together. My life was blessed for you being in it. Ride hard little brother till I see you again. Carolyn
A memorial is being established in Jim's name for the Stonewall Volunteer Fire Department PO Box 126 Weston, CO 81091
"Bikers never truly die - they just ride the clouds instead"
Due to the current health restrictions a "Celebration of Life" will be held at a later date
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Apr. 20 to Apr. 22, 2020