Jim Robinson
Neenah - Jim Robinson, age 93, died at home on Saturday, May 11, 2019 following a lengthy illness, surrounded by his loving family. Jim was born on January 20, 1926, in Norway Michigan, the son of James and Eva Robinson.
Jim married his loving wife Eloise Larson on August 28, 1948 in Norway, Michigan. He served in the U.S. Army from 1944 to 1946 and was awarded the Purple Heart and the Bronze Star for meritorious service. After returning to civilian life, Jim attended Michigan Tech in Houghton, Michigan. He graduated in 1953 with a degree in Electrical Engineering and was subsequently employed by Kimberly Clark Corporation for 31 years, retiring in 1984. Jim loved to spend time in his basement woodworking shop, and traveled extensively in Europe with Eloise.
Jim is survived by his loving wife, Eloise; three daughters: Terese Robinson of Waukesha, Wisconsin; Mary (Guy) Carver of Boise, Idaho; and Christine (Donnie) Gray of Eastland, Texas. He is also survived by son Thomas (Jose) Robinson of San Juan, Puerto Rico. Also surviving are two grandsons, two granddaughters, three great-grandsons and one great-granddaughter. Jim was preceded in death by his son, Michael, and by two brothers, Richard and Bruce.
A time of gathering will be held on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home, 205 W. Doty Avenue, Neenah from 4:00 pm until 6:00 pm. Jim will be laid to rest at Oak Hill Cemetery in Neenah.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on May 14, 2019