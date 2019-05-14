Services
Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home
205 W. Doty Avenue
Neenah, WI 54956
920-722-7151
For more information about
Jim Robinson
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Jim Robinson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jim Robinson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jim Robinson Obituary
Jim Robinson

Neenah - Jim Robinson, age 93, died at home on Saturday, May 11, 2019 following a lengthy illness, surrounded by his loving family. Jim was born on January 20, 1926, in Norway Michigan, the son of James and Eva Robinson.

Jim married his loving wife Eloise Larson on August 28, 1948 in Norway, Michigan. He served in the U.S. Army from 1944 to 1946 and was awarded the Purple Heart and the Bronze Star for meritorious service. After returning to civilian life, Jim attended Michigan Tech in Houghton, Michigan. He graduated in 1953 with a degree in Electrical Engineering and was subsequently employed by Kimberly Clark Corporation for 31 years, retiring in 1984. Jim loved to spend time in his basement woodworking shop, and traveled extensively in Europe with Eloise.

Jim is survived by his loving wife, Eloise; three daughters: Terese Robinson of Waukesha, Wisconsin; Mary (Guy) Carver of Boise, Idaho; and Christine (Donnie) Gray of Eastland, Texas. He is also survived by son Thomas (Jose) Robinson of San Juan, Puerto Rico. Also surviving are two grandsons, two granddaughters, three great-grandsons and one great-granddaughter. Jim was preceded in death by his son, Michael, and by two brothers, Richard and Bruce.

A time of gathering will be held on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home, 205 W. Doty Avenue, Neenah from 4:00 pm until 6:00 pm. Jim will be laid to rest at Oak Hill Cemetery in Neenah.

Westgor Funeral Home

205 W. Doty Avenue, Neenah 722-7151

Condolences: www.westgorfuneralhomes.com



Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on May 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home
Download Now