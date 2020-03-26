|
|
Jo Ann M. Schumacher
Stockbridge, Wisconsin - Jo Ann M. Schumacher, age 81, of Stockbridge passed away peacefully at St. Paul Elder Care in Kaukauna with her family by her side. Jo Ann was born in Fond du Lac on April 11, 1938 to Arnold & Magdelen (Karls) Heller.
Jo Ann was united in marriage to Charles Schumacher on June 11, 1959. Charles & Jo Ann were blessed with three children, Cindy, Jeff and Lynn.
Jo Ann worked at Tecumseh Motors in New Holstein until her retirement and was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Stockbridge where she also belonged to the Christian Women. She was a proud member of the Stockbridge Red Hat Society and enjoyed making many crafts. She was most well known for making many "Special" quilts for her children and grandchildren.
She was a fun loving individual who worked hard, played hard and enjoyed every moment of life with her family and all those she loved.
Jo Ann is survived by her husband of 60 years: Charles; her children: Cindy (Dick) Westenberger, Jeff (Krystal) Schumacher, Lynn Hietpas and her special friend, Ralph; her grandchildren: Briana (Steve) Hankemeier, Caitlyn Westenberger and her special friend, Nick, Andy (Crystal) Schumacher, Nicole (Eric) Olson, Tyler (Alicia) Schumacher, Justin (Missy) Eldred, Lindsay Bertram and her special friend, Mel; seventeen great-grandchildren; her sisters: Dona (Gene) Wheeler & Kay (Fred) Furhman; a brother: Marvin (Joan) Heller; a sister-in-law: Mary Kay Wagner; and her brothers-in-law: Vincent Feldkamp & Edward (Dolly) Gerhartz. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Arnold & Magdelen Heller; Charles' parents: Justin & Tilly Schumacher; a brother-in-law: Paul Wagner; and sisters-in-law: Gennise Gerhartz & Carol Feldkamp.
The family would like to thank Willowdale Nursing Home and St. Paul Elder Care for their wonderful care & services given to mom through her final journey.
A funeral service will be held at a later date.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Mar. 26 to Mar. 29, 2020