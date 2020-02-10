|
|
Jo Marie Bellile
Hortonville - Jo Marie Bellile, age 73, went to her heavenly home on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at her residence, with her family by her side. She was born on May 28, 1946, in Appleton, daughter of the late Melvin and Ruth (Traas) Jensen. On April 4, 1964, she was united in marriage to Vernon Bellile. Jo graduated with the Class of 1964 at Appleton West High School. She was employed by the New London Hospital, Horton Inn, Kwik Trip, (where she was known as the coffee lady), and also at Bank Mutual until her retirement. Jo enjoyed playing cribbage with her husband Vernon, canning her famous dill pickles, and making her friends and family her delicious Bloody Marys. She especially enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She was a member of Bethlehem Ev. Lutheran Church in Hortonville.
She is survived by her husband Vernon; children: Kim (Greg) LaViolette; Craig (Margo) Bellile and Corey Bellile; grandchildren: AJ (Megan) Griesbach, Zachary (Lindsey) Griesbach, Ryan Krull, Rachael Kean-Bellile, Max Bellile, Alexa Bellile, Austin Bellile, and Brandon Bellile; a great-grandson, Henry Griesbach; sister, Judy Elliot; brother-in-law, Ned Sutherland. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her son Kurt, granddaughter Brittany Griesbach and sister Jean Sutherland.
The Christian Funeral for Jo will be held on Friday, February 14, 2020, at 6:00 p.m. at Bethlehem Ev. Lutheran Church in Hortonville with Rev. Tristan Paustian officiating. Burial will be in Union Cemetery, Hortonville. A visitation for Jo will be held at the church on Friday from 2:00 p.m. until 5:45 p.m.
The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses at Theda Care Hospital in Appleton, the kind and gentle team from Theda Care Hospice, and Pastor Tristan Paustian from Bethlehem for his numerous visits and prayers.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020