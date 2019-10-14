|
|
Joan A. Malotky
Embarrass - Joan A. Malotky, age 87 of Embarrass, passed away Sunday evening, October 13, 2019 at The Pines Post - Acute & Memory Care in Embarrass.
Joan was born on September 21, 1932 in Sewaren, NJ as the daughter of the late John and Helen (Danas) Girdner, Sr. She graduated from Woodbridge High School in 1951 and met Wallace Malotky as his pen pal while he was serving in the United States Navy. The couple were united in marriage on August 4, 1956 and had 5 children prior to their divorce. Joan became a nurses' aide and began her career at the Clintonville Hospital and later worked for Pine Manor Health Care Center, now The Pines, until her retirement in the late 1990s. She was a member of St. Martin Lutheran Church in Clintonville where she was involved with her children's education and a member of the Ladies Aid. Joan met Leon Schertz on a blind date and the couple remained close for many years until Leon's passing. She enjoyed playing Canasta & Badminton with her family, gardening, swimming, sewing, and eating ice cream with Leon. Joan also loved angels and had a soft spot for her cat Billy.
Survivors include:
Her Children: Patti Malotky, Doug Malotky, Terri Oertel, Cindi (David Cons) Henschel, & Andy Malotky.
9 Grandchildren & 11 Great-Grandchildren
A Sister: Elaine Dulemba.
A Brother: John (Jozana) Girdner, Jr.
Nephews: Robert (Sheri) & Thomas (Jane) Dulemba.
Joan was preceded in death by her parents, a son-in-law Dan Henschel, brother Stanley Dulemba, and her special friend Leon Schertz.
Joan's funeral service will be held Thursday October 17, 2019 at 12 PM at the St. Martin Lutheran Church in Clintonville with Rev. Brian Weber officiating. Interment will follow at the St. Rose Cemetery also in Clintonville. Visitation will be held at St. Martin Lutheran Church on Thursday from 11 AM until the time of the service. Joan's family would like to thank the staff at The Pines for the wonderful care she received during her stay. The Eberhardt-Stevenson Funeral Home & Crematory of Clintonville is assisting her family. www.eberhardtstevenson.com
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019