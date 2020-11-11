1/1
Joan Ann Barczak
Joan Ann Barczak

Appleton - Joan Ann Barczak, age 97, passed away on November 10, 2020. She was born on March 7, 1923 to Antoni and Jozefa Zboralski in Chicago, Illinois. She was married to Edward F. Barczak on May 17, 1947 in Chicago, IL.

She and her husband resided for many years in Chicago, IL. In retirement, they moved to Lake Geneva and Hancock, WI, before settling in Kingsford, MI for many years. After her husband died in 1992, Joan continued to reside in Kingsford among many friends and neighbors.

In recent years, Joan resided at Frontida Assisted Living in Kimberly, WI to be near her son and daughter-in-law.

Joan was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers Kasmier, Thaddeus, Witold, Joesph, and Valery, her sister Helen, her son Michael, and grandson John. She is survived by her son Edward (Nancy) Barczak of Appleton, WI.






Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2020.
