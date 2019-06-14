Joan C. Spaulding



Darboy - Joan C. Spaulding, Darboy, passed away peacefully at home at the age of 78 on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.



Joan was born November 10, 1940 in Wisconsin Rapids, daughter of Vira and Richard "Brick" Jagoditsh. She graduated from Appleton High School in 1959. After a divorce, she worked hard as an underwriter in the insurance industry and raised her three children on her own. Her family meant everything to her. She will be remembered as a dedicated and loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend.



Joan was deeply loved by her husband of 30 years, Keith (who treated her like a queen); daughter Margaret Lato and her children Cole and Kristin; daughter and son-in-law Lori and Dean Kluball and their children Andrew, Rachel, and Hannah; son Michael Bechard (who preceded her in death in 2006) and daughter-in-law LeeAnn (Janssen) and children Joshua Bechard (grand daughter-in-law Camaya and their children Ava and Ciara) and Brittany Bechard; stepson and daughter-in-law Jason and Elana Spaulding and their children Megan and Dylan Spaulding (California); stepson Jon (Jackie Sloan) and their daughter Tessa Spaulding.



Joan is further survived by her sister Doreen Evans and brother Don Jagoditsh (Janet); brothers-in-law Roger Schmuhl, and Gary Sy; her sister-in-law Trish Hess, brothers and sisters-in-law Al and Sue Spaulding and Diane and Larry Hough; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.



In addition to her parents and her son Michael Bechard, she was preceded in death by her sisters Margaret Jagoditsh, Patricia Schmuhl, and Janice Sy, brothers-in-law Jim Evans and Gerald Spaulding, and mother-in-law Mildred Spaulding.



According to Joan's wishes, there will not be a public funeral. O'Connell Funeral Home in Little Chute is assisting the family with arrangements.



Thank you to Thedacare at Home Hospice and especially to granddaughter Rachel Kluball for making it possible for mom to pass away peacefully at home.



Mom, thank you for always being there for us and being the glue that held us all together. We will miss you so much. It hurts so much because you were so good to us. Until we meet again - Lori and Margie



Psalm 23: The Lord is my shepherd, I shall not want. He makes me lie down in green pastures. He leads me beside still waters. He restores my soul. He leads me in paths of righteousness for His name's sake. Even though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I fear no evil; for Though art with me. Thy rod and Thy staff, they comfort me. Thou preparest a table before me in the presence of my enemies; Thou anointest my head with oil, my cup overflows. Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life; and I shall dwell in the house of the Lord forever.







