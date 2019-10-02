Services
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Joan E. (Gaffney) Diedrich Obituary
Joan E. (Gaffney) Diedrich

Combined Locks - Joan Ellen Gaffney Diedrich, Combined Locks, age 66, passed away on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at her home, after a hard fought battle with cancer.

She is survived by her children: Patrick Vanden Oever (fiancée Misty Klingensmith) and Tara Vanden Oever (husband Mike Lindsay); granddaughter, Jasmine de Coronado; siblings: John (Cindy) Gaffney, Janet (Mark) Hubers, Jean (Mark) Andrews, and Ellen Gaffney (special friend Bill Kilsdonk); and numerous nieces and nephews.

Joan was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Diedrich; parents, John and Helen Gaffney; sister and brother-in-law, Jane and Mike Grotenhuis; brother and sister-in-law, Jeff and Paulette Gaffney; and her children's father, Bill Vanden Oever.

A memorial gathering will be held at O'CONNELL FUNERAL HOME (1776 E. Main St. Little Chute) on Friday, October 4, 2019 from 3-5 p.m. To sign the guest book, please visit oconnellfh.com.

Joan's family would like to thank the staff at ThedaCare at Home Hospice for their care of Joan and they will be forever grateful to Misty for her unending care, support and love for Joan.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Oct. 2, 2019
