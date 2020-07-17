Joan E. FalckAppleton - Joan Elizabeth Falck (nee Malueg) 79 was called to her heavenly home on July 15, 2020. She was born to the late Vernon and Meredith (Jennerjahn) Malueg on July 20, 1940 at Clintonville Wisconsin. Joan was Baptized on August 18, 1940 and confirmed in the Christian faith on April 11, 1954 at St. Paul Ev. Lutheran Church in Appleton Wisconsin. Joan was the proud mother of 4 children, Timothy, Thomas, and Daniel Falck and Linda (Falck) Arnold. Shortly after marriage she left employment to be a full time Mother. Her children, grandchildren and greatgrandchildren were her pride and joy. Joan participated in the PTA at St Paul School for 26 years. Sunday was the day for church and she always wanted to be on time as she treasured her time hearing about the love of her Savior Jesus Christ. Joan loved children and took care of several children in addition to her own. She was a dedicated homemaker with a rigid schedule for cleaning, washing clothes and ironing. Joan despised dirt, dust, and wrinkles. She enjoyed the visits with her wonderful neighbors. She also relished the Saturday chats with her great friend Jan. Her favorite place for a vacation was Camp Mishike where the family relaxed for a week almost every summer for 50 years. She is survived by her husband David, sons Timothy (Carrie) Falck, Thomas Falck, Daniel (Tiffany) Falck and daughter Linda (Jay) Arnold. She is also survived by brothers Richard (Peg) Malueg, Wayne (Sharon) Malueg, brothers-in-law Ron Posselt, Roger (Shirley) Falck. Grandchildren Ashley (Eric) Holdorf, Marissa (Jason) Bahrs, Amanda Falck, Nick (Amber) Falck, Tanner Falck, Kaitlynn Falck, Sawyer Falck and 7 Greatgrandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Robert Malueg and sister-in-law Phyllis (Ron) Posselt. Her funeral service will take place at St. Paul Lutheran Church located on the corner of Morrison and Franklin streets in Appleton on July 25, 2020 with visitation beginning at 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at 11:30. Pastor Matthew Holtz will officiate. The church requires social distancing and wearing masks is encouraged. Instead of a memorial of flowers, donations to St. Paul Early Childhood Center debt retirement fund is encouraged. The family would like to thank Doctor Shannon Schmidt and the wonderful nurses at ThedaCare Regional Cancer Center for their dedicated and friendly care over the past 3 years.