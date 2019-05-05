|
|
Joan E. Gisch
Appleton, Wisconsin - Joan E. Gisch, 79 years, passed away on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at Care Partners in Appleton, Wisconsin. She was born March 12, 1940 in Chilton, Wisconsin. She graduated from Chilton High School in 1958 and moved to Appleton.
Joan worked at Peerless Cleaners for 29 years until it was sold. She was a checker at the now closed Piggly Wiggly on Northland Ave. retiring in 2001. Joan was a beautiful person who didn't lie, gossip or judge others. She was a breast cancer survivor of 9 years and never complained about a new health problem she would have to deal with. She loved her apartment at Riverwalk Place, before moving to assisted living in April 2018, and missed her friends from there. Watching horse races, reading books, doing puzzles and playing bingo were all things she enjoyed.
Joan is survived by her sister and brother-in-law Shirley and Jim McQuillan of Neenah, Wisconsin. She was preceded in death by her father Frank Gisch, her mother and step-father Lorena and Robert Hammer, and brother-in-law Merle Nelson.
Per Joan's wishes no formal services will be held. Inurnment will be held in Highland Memorial Park in Appleton.
Special thank you to the entire staff at Care Partners for their loving care of Joan.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on May 5, 2019