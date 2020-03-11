|
Joan Elizabeth Mauthe
Kimberly - Joan Elizabeth Mauthe of Kimberly passed away peacefully with her devoted husband Edward by her side on Monday, March 9, 2020. She was 82 years old. Joan was born on July 15, 1937 to Tony and Margaret Vanderloop who focused on loving God and raised their family to trust in the Lord and to place their whole life in His hands. Joan was the first of four daughters, including Dorothy (Jack) Brauer and "the twins" Mary (John) Morelli and An (Ralph) Gehrman. Once a month the sisters and their husbands went out for "stuppers" aka sisters supper, where, as Joan wrote in her journal, they "laughed a lot and shared news and loved talking about old times, catching up on kids and grandkids and such." The sibling couples together with friends skied cross country and swooshed down many slopes together and all showed their talents at their annual Star Search night.
Joan was preceded in death by her beloved parents and her beautiful newborn son Michael Ray Mauthe. A devoted daughter-in-law to Ed's parents, Ray and Leone Mauthe and beloved brother-in-law, Reverend Richard Mauthe, whom she loved dearly, are also deceased.
Joan, a graduate of now Appleton West, married her Kimberly High School sweetheart, Edward "Eats" Mauthe on June 9, 1956 and celebrated nearly 64 years together, dancing all the way. They were most proud of their five children, including Richard (Linda) Mauthe, Michael Mauthe (deceased), Margaret/Peg (Jim) DeSchepper, Jean (Tom) Hammen and Michelle (Joel) Grenzer. They are blessed with 17 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Ed and Joan raised their children in Combined Locks where they were active members of St Paul's Church. Joan retired from Kimberly Clark after working 32 years in the Marketing Research Department. They retired and moved to their home on Lake Poygan where they joined Sacred Heart Church in Poysippi. Wherever she worshiped, Joan was a committed parishioner who delighted in serving others. A dedicated catechist, Joan joyfully shared her Faith as a CCD teacher and as a Lay Eucharistic Minister. Her fellow parishioners always looked forward to the delicious baked goods that Joan would bring to countless Church events.
Joan's true calling in life was as wife, mother and grandmother and she was supremely successful in these rolls. She treasured her family and had a knack for making everyone feel special, particularly her grandchildren. Their biggest cheerleader and supporter, Grandma rarely missed and so enjoyed every one of her grands various activities. However, Grandma did have her pet peeves, and leaving wet towels on the floor after a dip in the lake was one of them!
Joan… nuzzled on the couch reading a good book or skillfully knitting something beautiful for someone, climbing the steps of Chichen Itza, playing cribbage or sheepshead, publishing writings, praying the Rosary, up for travel and adventure, monthly KC luncheons and Kimberly/Tustin Dominoes, swimming in the pool or snorkeling the Caribbean, preparing fish fries and self-proclaimed "best coleslaw in the world", and always "In the Mood" to dance with the love her life, Eats. We are grateful for your beautiful life, Joan Elizabeth Mauthe, and will miss you even as we commend you to God's care.
The gentle care and kindness of the Frontida staff in Kimberly and the compassion and support of the Generation Hospice team will live on in Joan's family's hearts.
There will be a visitation at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, W2796 County Road KK in Darboy on Monday, March 16, 2020 from 9:30 to 11:15 a.m. followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, a memorial is being established. For online condolences, please visit www.verkuilenfh.com.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020