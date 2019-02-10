|
|
Joan Henderson
Neenah - Joan E. Henderson, age 77, of Neenah passed away on Friday, February 1, 2019.
A Memorial Service for Joan will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church (200 Church Street, Neenah) with Rev. Paul Huxtable officiating. Friends will be received at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the hour of service. A full obituary will be printed in a later edition. Westgor Funeral Home is Assisting the family.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Feb. 10, 2019