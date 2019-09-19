Services
Verkuilen-Van Deurzen Family Funeral Home
101 Canal Street
Little Chute, WI 54140
920-788-3321
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Joan I. Hoppe


1938 - 2019
Joan I. Hoppe Obituary
Joan I. Hoppe

Little Chute - Joan I. Hoppe, age 81, of Little Chute, passed away on September 17, 2019. She was born in Green Bay on June 6, 1938, daughter of the late Marie and Henry Sr. TerMaat. On October 20, 1961, Joan married Marvin Hoppe and they did everything together. Marvin never missed a day visiting her in the assisted living.

Joan enjoyed Bingo, playing cards, watching her great grandchildren play and being with her family. She was a great cook and worked at Tuckers and several other local restaurants. Joan enjoyed many years at their trailer in Crivitz. She loved her grandchildren and great grandchildren dearly and she asked about them every day.

Joan is survived by her husband of 57 years, Marvin; a daughter, Pam (Steve) Paalman, Kaukauna; grandchildren: Paula (Brad) Abplanalp, Kimberly and Joe (fiance, Megan) Paalman, Brillion; great grandchildren: Dominic and Ethan Abplanalp; a sister, Beverly Bethke; and a sister-in-law, Peggy TerMatt.

Joan was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Marie and brothers: Donald TerMaat and Henry Jr. (Joan) TerMaat.

Family and friends may gather at the Verkuilen-Van Deurzen Family Funeral Home LITTLE CHUTE LOCATION, 101 Canal Street, Little Chute, on Saturday, September 21, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 noon. For online condolences, please visit www.verkuilenfh.com.

The Hoppe family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of the Country Terrace in Appleton for the love and care given to Joan. Also to Theda Care Hospice, Dr. Schoening and Stephanie, mom always loved seeing you and giving you a hard time.

Mom, we will miss you, we love you so much.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Sept. 19, 2019
